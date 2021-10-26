How to watch Manningcast during Seahawks vs. Saints? 

One of the coolest features of the 2021 season has been ESPN unraveling the Manningcast, an alternative broadcast during Monday Night Football with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as commentators.

It's a completely different thing from what the football fans are accustomed to. Sure, there have been a lot of former players and coaches in the booth now, but to see the Mannings talking about football for three hours and explaining the different nuances of the game is awesome to see. Nevertheless, the list of guests is always a pleasure, as it involves former NFL stars and even active players.

So, how can you get into the action and enjoy the Manningcast during Monday Night Football?

How to watch the Manning cast?

If you want to pick the brains of Peyton and Eli, former NFL quarterbacks who have both won multiple Super Bowls, then you need to watch Monday Night Football through ESPN2.

The Manning brothers signed a contract with the network to broadcast 10 of the 17 Monday Night Football games this year. They were present during weeks 1 to 3, but the alternative transmission didn't happen over the last three weeks.

There's no official calendar available for fans to know when the Manningcast will happen. The only official information available is that the broadcast will happen another seven times this year, and it returns this week, as the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks will square off to close off Week 7.

It's still unclear whether Peyton and Eli will be in the booth for the inaugural Monday Night Football playoff game on the Wild Card Round in January 17, 2022.

Who are going to be the guests for Week 7' Manningcast?

For Manningcast's return after a three-week absence, there is a star-studded list of guests, including an NFL quarterback who's really important for both Peyton and Eli's NFL careers.

Tom Brady headlines the list of guests with his appearance slated to happen in the second quarter of the game. He will be the second guest to join live, after former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and before Sue Bird, the legendary 4-time WNBA Champion and 12-time WNBA All-Star.

Brady was Peyton's biggest rival during their careers. But it's Eli who's even more important to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback: they've played in two Super Bowls, with Manning's New York Giants underdogs on both occasions, and Brady's New England Patriots lost both times.

Super Bowl XLVI - Eli Manning celebrates

To make things even more interesting, the final guest to join Manningcast today will be Drew Brees, the former Saints quarterback who retired in March. Brees, who has a Super Bowl ring, won his title by beating Peyton's Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 season.

If you want to watch the game in an alternative way with a lot of brilliant football minds talking about the sport, then you should turn on ESPN2 for the Manningcast.

