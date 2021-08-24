Tom Brady laments 'lack of work ethic in today's America', urges people to stop blame game

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared on "Football Morning in America" and lamented his concerns about a lack of work ethic in America that sees people blaming each other when things aren't going their way.

“Life is about always changing and adapting to different things. Today, the world wants to blame, and shame, and guilt, and fear everything all the time,” Brady said.

“We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best — you’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life.”

After being selected in the sixth-round (199th overall), winning seven Super Bowls, and being widely known as the best quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady knows a vast amount about work ethic and the grueling, tumultuous process of achieving your dreams.

Happy Birthday to @TomBrady 🎉



The GOAT turns 44 today, set to enter his 22nd season in the @NFL



He has spent half of his life playing in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ZnDFbFP7z — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 3, 2021

Wise words from Tom Brady

“We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best — you’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life.”

“For me … I love playing football. [Bucs offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich said something really good the other day: It’s a very simple game that’s so hard to execute,” he added. “It’s a totally imperfect game that you’re trying to do as perfectly as possible. Every day I come out trying to do it. I’m hoping this is my best year.”

GOAT: Tom Brady

Tom Brady's path should serve as motivation for those all over America -- no matter what profession -- to never give up and chase your dreams.You can either blame others for the hand that you've been dealt, or you can work and grind out your unfortunate situation like Brady and achieve greatness.

If there's a title within reach, Tom Brady's lacing them up. pic.twitter.com/xY4whYLR1P — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2021

“General managers, head coaches, players, quarterbacks, receivers, defense, offense. It’s so easy to blame someone else,” he explained.

“It’s so hard to say, ‘I didn’t get the job done and we collectively didn’t get the job done.’ That’s the best part about team sports. I picked a team where everybody’s like, ‘Hey, we gotta get better.’ It’s not, ‘I got all the answers. You guys just all screwed it up except me.’ Exact opposite way to play the game. You know? You gotta play it together.”

“If you’re doing what you love doing and you’re with people you love doing it with, it’s all good,” Brady concluded

I applaud Tom Brady for trying to instill these values into the people of America. It just goes to show that although he's a phenomenal football player, that he's an even greater human being.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar