What did James Harrison say about Tom Brady?

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison made some pretty interesting comments about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"Obviously the 1st person I met was @TomBrady & he introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was"@jharrison9292 said he wanted to hate Tom but he was too nice 😂 & he had NO problems with his time in New England #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/RSr81GdMRM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 18, 2021

Harrison appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and discussed his stint with the New England Patriots in 2018.

James Harrison gained respect for Tom Brady

Harrison said he was prepared to hate Tom Brady upon joining the team. However, after coming face-to-face with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he had a change of heart. The former Steeler said:

"When I first got there, obviously the first person I met was Tom, and he just introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was," Harrison said. But he does that with everybody. He's just a genuinely good person.

"I wanted to hate him when I got there, so I'm like, 'He's feeding me some B.S. He's just being a good guy in front of me.' I'm sitting back watching him for like, a week or two, and finally, I had to tell him. I'm like, 'Dude, I wanted to come here and hate you ... But I sat back and watched you.' That's why everybody likes him. He's a good dude!"

Harrison, a future Hall of Famer and former Defensive Player of the Year, said that Brady introduces himself to every team member regardless of their role. Starters, second-string players, and even practice squad players all garner the same respect from Tom Brady. Harrison revealed:

"From the practice squad guy that comes in the first day, he's like, 'Hey, how you doing? I'm Tom Brady,' like they don't know who the hell he is. That's just him. That's his personality. He's just a good dude."

It was refreshing to see such sincere comments from Harrison about a player he despised for years during his time with the Steelers.

Tom Brady in the Super Bowl:



• 7-3 record



• 6 game winning drives



• 3,309 passing yards



• 5 Super Bowl MVP’s



Insane 🐐. (Video via @AlexFeuz) pic.twitter.com/BQLDy6J48S — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 3, 2021

Brady and Harrison have optimal respect for one another. The former NFL linebacker's comments reveal just how truly remarkable Tom Brady is as a football player, teammate, and person.

