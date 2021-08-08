"Greatest thing Tom Brady ever did was in Tampa": Tom Brady changed Bucs' losing culture in 6 months

After losing to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card round, Tom Brady decided to pack his bags and head south to Tampa to suit up for the Buccaneers. Brady compiled one of the all-time great resumes with head coach Bill Belechick and the New England Patriots. However, after a few seasons devoid of adequate personnel, the six-time Super Bowl champ decided it was time to move on from New England.

In March of 2020, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million fully guaranteed deal with Tampa Bay. His signing had a residual effect throughout the league as a litany of players jumped at the chance to join the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Tom Brady officially signs with the @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/J40R1qIgy9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2020

Players such as tackle Joe Haeg, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown all signed deals with the Buccaneers following Brady's decision. Not to mention, they were able to work out a deal to bring fan favorite Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and facilitate a trade with New England to acquire the prolific tight end.

General manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians were also ecstatic about their brand new team after a forgetful 7-9 2019 season. The Buccaneers went from a below average team to a Super Bowl contender in a matter of a year, however, the work was not done.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 2020 season

Tom Brady and company finished the 2020 season second in their division with an 11-5 record, ending the season on a four-game winning streak. Mike Evans, Ronald Jones, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski rounded out the offensive unit. Meanwhile, Shaquille Barrett, Devin White, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. served as the detterent on defense.

.@Buccaneers LB Devin White led the league in sacks(9) and hits(8) on the QB among linebackers



This was just his second season in the league, big year 3 coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTZPhUjVrF — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 22, 2021

Tom Brady finished the season with 40 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions while throwing for 4,633 yards. The 43-year-old put up MVP-like numbers and ended the Buccaneers' 13-year playoff drought. Their return relevance was largely predicated on Brady and his sensational season.

The Buccaneers concluded winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in a one-sided, dominant game; capturing his seventh championship and Tampa Bay's first since 2002.

Tom Brady in the Super Bowl:



• 7-3 record



• 6 game winning drives



• 3,309 passing yards



• 5 Super Bowl MVP’s



Insane 🐐. (Video via @AlexFeuz) pic.twitter.com/BQLDy6J48S — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 3, 2021

The intangibles, leadership, experience, and work ethic the 21-year veteran instilled in Tampa is undeniable. Even after all the success Tom Brady has had in New England, winning six Super Bowls, Collin Cowherd called his lone season in Tampa the greatest thing he's ever done.

As much as I love Tom Brady, the greatest thing he ever did was in Tampa. A losing culture. A losing franchise. A GM nobody knew. An offensive line that needed work. And in six months they were easily the best football team in the world.

Cowherd is right on point. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to repeat and hoist the 2022 Vince Lombardi Trophy as they're favorites to come out of the NFC again in large regard due to the greatest of all-time: Tom Brady.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar