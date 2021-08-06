Brady and Mahomes effect? Bucs and Chiefs see massive jump in value

It's no secret that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are extremely pivotal to their respective teams' success. But that was made even more apparent after Forbes published a list of the NFL's most valuable franchises.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ranked 21st on the list and the Kansas City Chiefs were placed right behind them at 22. If you take a look at the value both these teams had prior to the arrivals of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, compared to now, then you can come to the conclusion that this major jump on the Forbes list is largely due to their additions.

The two quarterbacks' undeniable success has resulted in a massive uptick in value for the organizations they take the field for; nearly immersing both franchises into the $3 billion club. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family, stand at a value of $2.94 billion as a result of a phenomenal 29% increase in value. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, owned by the Hunt family, had a one-year change of 17%, equating to a value of $2.93 billion.

The absolute brilliance of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

The two teams just faced off head-to-head in Super Bowl LIV; with Tampa Bay taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy. In Tom Brady's first season with Tampa, he gifted the city their second championship this century, adding yet another ring to his collection and solidifying himself as the greatest of all time.

Brady accomplished in one year what most can never accomplish throughout their careers. Tom Brady is one of a kind.

The year prior, Kansas City took home the trophy against the San Francisco 49ers, with Patrick Mahomes being the 2019 NFL MVP honors that same year. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since 1970 as a result of Patrick Mahomes' sensational season and even greater playoff run.

The Brady and Mahomes effect is indeed very real, on and off the field. Their electrifying play has helped both their teams win a multitude of games, meanwhile, having a residual outcome on the organization as a whole.

If both these quarterbacks can replicate their success from a season ago, then we may witness another large lucrative increase in value by the time the next Forbes list is posted for NFL franchises.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are prime examples of the type of players executives want to represent in their franchise.

