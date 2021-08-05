Create
Madden 22 ratings for every Tampa Bay Buccaneers player

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Aug 05, 2021, 02:14 AM ET

With Madden 22 becoming available in less than two weeks, all player ratings have been released. The 99-club gets a first-time member in CB Jalen Ramsey, while players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Za'Darius Smith are unhappy with their Madden 22 player ratings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, and have brought back every starter from their roster last season. That makes it an interesting proposition to review the Madden 22 ratings for every Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the same.

Quarterbacks

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady

  • Madden 22 rating - 97
  • Madden 21 rating - 90
  • Season stats - Super Bowl MVP, 4,633 passing yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs

Kyle Trask

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 2nd-round pick out of Florida - 8-4 record, 4,283 passing yards, 43 TDs, eight INTs in 2020

Blaine Gabbert

  • Madden 22 rating - 60
  • Madden 21 rating - 62
  • Season stats - 143 yards, 2 TDs as backup

Ryan Griffin

  • Madden 22 rating - 54
  • Madden 21 rating - 54
  • Season stats - 18 yards as third-string

Halfbacks

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Ronald Jones ll

  • Madden 22 rating - 81
  • Madden 21 rating - 79
  • Season stats - 978 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry, seven TDs/ 28 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD

Leonard Fournette

  • Madden 22 rating - 72
  • Madden 21 rating - 83
  • Season stats - 367 rushing yards, 3.8 yard/carry, six TDs/ 26 catches, 223 yards

Giovani Bernard

  • Madden 22 rating - 77
  • Madden 21 rating - 77
  • Season stats - 416 rushing yards, 3.4 yards/carry, three TDs/ 47 catches, 355 yards, three TDs with Cincinnati Bengals

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

  • Madden 22 rating - 69
  • Madden 21 rating - 69
  • Season stats - 109 rushing yards, 4.2 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

CJ Prosise

  • Madden 22 rating - 66
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 19 rushing yards, 1.9 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD with Houston Texans

Troymaine Pope

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 76 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry/ 8 catches, 42 yards with LA Chargers.

Wide receivers

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Mike Evans

  • Madden 22 rating - 91
  • Madden 21 rating - 92
  • Season stats - 70 catches, 1,006 yards, 13 TDs

Chris Godwin

  • Madden 22 rating - 87
  • Madden 21 rating - 88
  • Season stats - 65 catches, 840 yards, seven TDs

Antonio Brown

  • Madden 22 rating - 86
  • Madden 21 rating - 88
  • Season stats - 45 catches, 483 yards, four TDs

Scotty Miller

  • Madden 22 rating - 76
  • Madden 21 rating - 69
  • Season stats - 33 catches, 501 yards, three TDs

Tyler Johnson

  • Madden 22 rating - 70
  • Madden 21 rating - 68
  • Season stats - 12 catches, 169 yards, two TDs

Jaydon Mickens

  • Madden 22 rating - 68
  • Madden 21 rating - 66
  • Season stats - seven catches, 58 yards

Justin Watson

  • Madden 22 rating - 67
  • Madden 21 rating - 67
  • Season stats - 11 catches, seven yards

Jaelon Darden

  • Madden 22 rating - 66
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 4th-round pick out of North Texas - 74 catches, 1,190 yards, 19 TDs in 2020

Cyril Grayson

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 0/0/0

John Franklin lll

  • Madden 22 rating - 62
  • Madden 21 rating - 61
  • Season stats - 0/0/0.

Tight Ends

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Rob Gronkowski

  • Madden 22 rating - 86
  • Madden 21 rating - 95
  • Season stats - 45 catches, 623 yards, seven TDs

OJ Howard

  • Madden 22 rating - 80
  • Madden 21 rating - 80
  • Season stats - 11 catches, 146 yards, two TDs

Cameron Brate

  • Madden 22 rating - 76
  • Madden 21 rating - 77
  • Season stats - 28 catches, 282 yards, two TDs

Tanner Hudson

  • Madden 22 rating - 61
  • Madden 21 rating - 61
  • Season stats - three catches, 41 yards

Jerell Adams

  • Madden 22 rating - 60
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 0/0/0

Zach Triner

  • Madden 22 rating - 25
  • Madden 21 rating - 23
  • Season stats - 0/0/0, Long snapper - two tackles.

Left Tackles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

Donovan Smith

  • Madden 22 rating - 73
  • Madden 21 rating - 70

Josh Wells

  • Madden 22 rating - 66
  • Madden 21 rating - 65.

Left Guards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

Ali Marpet

  • Madden 22 rating - 90
  • Madden 21 rating - 89

Aaron Stinnie

  • Madden 22 rating - 60
  • Madden 21 rating - 53.

Centers

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Jensen

  • Madden 22 rating - 89
  • Madden 21 rating - 82

Donell Stanley

  • Madden 22 rating - 55
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Right Guards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Alex Cappa

  • Madden 22 rating - 75
  • Madden 21 rating - 66

Robert Hainsey

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 3rd-round pick out of Notre Dame

John Molchon

  • Madden 22 rating - 55
  • Madden 21 rating - 55

Right tackles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tristan Wirfs

  • Madden 22 rating - 89
  • Madden 21 rating - 71
  • PFWA All-Rookie in 2020

Brad Seaton

  • Madden 22 rating - 55
  • Madden 21 rating - 55.

Defensive Tackle

Indianapolis Colts v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea

  • Madden 22 rating - 88
  • Madden 21 rating - 87
  • Season stats - two sacks, ten tackles, three tackles for loss

Steve McLendon

  • Madden 22 rating - 76
  • Madden 21 rating - 79
  • Season stats - 31 tackles, two tackles for loss with New York Jets and Tampa Bay

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

  • Madden 22 rating - 68
  • Madden 21 rating - 64
  • Season stats - 20 tackles.

Left Defensive end

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

William Gholston

  • Madden 22 rating - 79
  • Madden 21 rating - 74
  • Season stats - three sacks, 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss

Jeremiah Ledbetter

  • Madden 22 rating - 67
  • Madden 21 rating - 66
  • Season stats - one sack, three tackles, one tackle for loss

Khalil Davis

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - 63
  • Season stats - two tackles

Sam Renner

  • Madden 22 rating - 61
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Right Defensive End

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh

  • Madden 22 rating - 85
  • Madden 21 rating - 86
  • Season stats - six sacks, 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Pat O'Connor

  • Madden 22 rating - 62
  • Madden 21 rating - 62
  • Season stats: four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack

Kobe Smith

  • Madden 22 rating - 61
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Left Outside Linebacker

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Shaquil Barrett

  • Madden 22 rating - 88
  • Madden 21 rating - 85
  • Season stats - eight sacks, 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss

Anthony Nelson

  • Madden 22 rating - 69
  • Madden 21 rating - 67
  • Season stats - one sack, 18 tackles, two tackles for loss

Quinton Bell

  • Madden 22 rating - 60
  • Madden 221 rating - N/A.

Middle Linebackers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Diego Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Diego Chargers

Lavonte David

  • Madden 22 rating - 93
  • Madden 21 rating - 90
  • Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, 1 INT, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss

Devin White

  • Madden 22 rating - 85
  • Madden 21 rating - 78
  • Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, one forced fumble, nine sacks, 140 tackles, 15 tackles for loss

Kevin Minter

  • Madden 22 rating - 69
  • Madden 21 rating - 69
  • Season stats - 15 tackles

Joseph Jones

  • Madden 22 rating - 63
  • Madden 21 rating - 62
  • Season stats - three tackles with Denver Broncos

KJ Britt

  • Madden 22 rating - 63
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 5th-round pick out of Auburn - 23 tackles, one tackle for loss in 2020

Grant Stuard

  • Madden 22 rating - 61
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 7th-round pick out of Houston, Mr Irrelevant, 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack.

Right outside inebackers

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Jason Pierre-Paul

  • Madden 22 rating - 84
  • Madden 21 rating - 80
  • Season stats - Pro Bowl, two INTs, four forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss

Joe Tryon

  • Madden 22 rating - 69
  • Madden 221 rating - N/A
  • 1st-round pick out of Washington - opted out of 2020

Cam Gill

  • Madden 22 rating - 63
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - six tackles.

Cornerbacks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints - NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints - NFL

Carlton Davis lll

  • Madden 22 rating - 83
  • Madden 21 rating - 77
  • Season stats - four INTs, 18 passes deflected, 68 tackles, three tackles for loss

Jamel Dean

  • Madden 22 rating - 80
  • Madden 21 rating - 76
  • Season stats - 1 INT, seven passes deflected, 62 tackles, two tackles for loss

Sean Murphy-Bunting

  • Madden 22 rating - 80
  • Madden 22 rating - 77
  • Season stats - 1 INT, three passes deflected, 70 tackles, three tackles for loss

Ross Cockrell

  • Madden 22 rating - 73
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - one pass deflected, 11 tackles, one tackle for loss

Chris Wilcox

  • Madden 22 rating - 64
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • 7th-round pick out of BYU - 18 tackles, one pass deflected in 2020

Nate Brooks

  • Madden 22 rating - 63
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A

Antonio Hamilton

  • Madden 22 rating - 62
  • Madden 21 rating - 62
  • Season stats - one pass deflected, 12 tackles with Kansas City Chiefs

Dee Delaney

  • Madden 22 rating - 61
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Free Safeties

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Antoine Winfield Jr

  • Madden 22 rating - 83
  • Madden 21 rating - 75
  • Season stats - PFWA All-Rookie, 1 INT, six passes deflected, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 94 tackles, one tackle for loss

Mike Edwards

  • Madden 22 rating - 76
  • Madden 21 rating - 73
  • Season stats - two INTs, 15 passes deflected, 11 tackles

Curtis Riley

  • Madden 22 rating - 69
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 10 tackles with Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Strong Safeties

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team - NFL
Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team - NFL

Jordan Whitehead

  • Madden 22 rating - 77
  • Madden 21 rating - 73
  • Season stats - two INTs, four passes deflected, one forced fumble, two sacks, 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Raven Greene

  • Madden 22 rating - 65
  • Madden 21 rating - 60
  • Season stats - 1 INT, five passes deflected, one forced fumble, 44 tackles.

Kicker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos

Ryan Succop

  • Madden 22 rating - 74
  • Madden 21 rating - N/A
  • Season stats - 28/31 FGs with 90.3%, 52/57 XPs with 91.2%.

Punter

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team
Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team

Bradley Pinion

  • Madden 22 rating - 79
  • Madden 21 rating - 74
  • Season stats, 55 punts, 2,486 yards, 45.2 yards/punt.
