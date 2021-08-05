With Madden 22 becoming available in less than two weeks, all player ratings have been released. The 99-club gets a first-time member in CB Jalen Ramsey, while players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Za'Darius Smith are unhappy with their Madden 22 player ratings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, and have brought back every starter from their roster last season. That makes it an interesting proposition to review the Madden 22 ratings for every Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the same.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady

Madden 22 rating - 97

Madden 21 rating - 90

Season stats - Super Bowl MVP, 4,633 passing yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs

Kyle Trask

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - N/A

2nd-round pick out of Florida - 8-4 record, 4,283 passing yards, 43 TDs, eight INTs in 2020

Blaine Gabbert

Madden 22 rating - 60

Madden 21 rating - 62

Season stats - 143 yards, 2 TDs as backup

Ryan Griffin

Madden 22 rating - 54

Madden 21 rating - 54

Season stats - 18 yards as third-string

Halfbacks

Ronald Jones ll

Madden 22 rating - 81

Madden 21 rating - 79

Season stats - 978 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry, seven TDs/ 28 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD

Leonard Fournette

Madden 22 rating - 72

Madden 21 rating - 83

Season stats - 367 rushing yards, 3.8 yard/carry, six TDs/ 26 catches, 223 yards

Giovani Bernard

Madden 22 rating - 77

Madden 21 rating - 77

Season stats - 416 rushing yards, 3.4 yards/carry, three TDs/ 47 catches, 355 yards, three TDs with Cincinnati Bengals

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Madden 22 rating - 69

Madden 21 rating - 69

Season stats - 109 rushing yards, 4.2 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

CJ Prosise

Madden 22 rating - 66

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 19 rushing yards, 1.9 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD with Houston Texans

Troymaine Pope

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 76 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry/ 8 catches, 42 yards with LA Chargers.

Wide receivers

Mike Evans

Madden 22 rating - 91

Madden 21 rating - 92

Season stats - 70 catches, 1,006 yards, 13 TDs

Chris Godwin

Madden 22 rating - 87

Madden 21 rating - 88

Season stats - 65 catches, 840 yards, seven TDs

Antonio Brown

Madden 22 rating - 86

Madden 21 rating - 88

Season stats - 45 catches, 483 yards, four TDs

Scotty Miller

Madden 22 rating - 76

Madden 21 rating - 69

Season stats - 33 catches, 501 yards, three TDs

Tyler Johnson

Madden 22 rating - 70

Madden 21 rating - 68

Season stats - 12 catches, 169 yards, two TDs

Jaydon Mickens

Madden 22 rating - 68

Madden 21 rating - 66

Season stats - seven catches, 58 yards

Justin Watson

Madden 22 rating - 67

Madden 21 rating - 67

Season stats - 11 catches, seven yards

Jaelon Darden

Madden 22 rating - 66

Madden 21 rating - N/A

4th-round pick out of North Texas - 74 catches, 1,190 yards, 19 TDs in 2020

Cyril Grayson

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 0/0/0

John Franklin lll

Madden 22 rating - 62

Madden 21 rating - 61

Season stats - 0/0/0.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski

Madden 22 rating - 86

Madden 21 rating - 95

Season stats - 45 catches, 623 yards, seven TDs

OJ Howard

Madden 22 rating - 80

Madden 21 rating - 80

Season stats - 11 catches, 146 yards, two TDs

Cameron Brate

Madden 22 rating - 76

Madden 21 rating - 77

Season stats - 28 catches, 282 yards, two TDs

Tanner Hudson

Madden 22 rating - 61

Madden 21 rating - 61

Season stats - three catches, 41 yards

Jerell Adams

Madden 22 rating - 60

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 0/0/0

Zach Triner

Madden 22 rating - 25

Madden 21 rating - 23

Season stats - 0/0/0, Long snapper - two tackles.

Left Tackles

Donovan Smith

Madden 22 rating - 73

Madden 21 rating - 70

Josh Wells

Madden 22 rating - 66

Madden 21 rating - 65.

Left Guards

Ali Marpet

Madden 22 rating - 90

Madden 21 rating - 89

Aaron Stinnie

Madden 22 rating - 60

Madden 21 rating - 53.

Centers

Ryan Jensen

Madden 22 rating - 89

Madden 21 rating - 82

Donell Stanley

Madden 22 rating - 55

Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Right Guards

Alex Cappa

Madden 22 rating - 75

Madden 21 rating - 66

Robert Hainsey

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - N/A

3rd-round pick out of Notre Dame

John Molchon

Madden 22 rating - 55

Madden 21 rating - 55

Right tackles

Tristan Wirfs

Madden 22 rating - 89

Madden 21 rating - 71

PFWA All-Rookie in 2020

Brad Seaton

Madden 22 rating - 55

Madden 21 rating - 55.

Defensive Tackle

Vita Vea

Madden 22 rating - 88

Madden 21 rating - 87

Season stats - two sacks, ten tackles, three tackles for loss

Steve McLendon

Madden 22 rating - 76

Madden 21 rating - 79

Season stats - 31 tackles, two tackles for loss with New York Jets and Tampa Bay

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Madden 22 rating - 68

Madden 21 rating - 64

Season stats - 20 tackles.

Left Defensive end

William Gholston

Madden 22 rating - 79

Madden 21 rating - 74

Season stats - three sacks, 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss

Jeremiah Ledbetter

Madden 22 rating - 67

Madden 21 rating - 66

Season stats - one sack, three tackles, one tackle for loss

Khalil Davis

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - 63

Season stats - two tackles

Sam Renner

Madden 22 rating - 61

Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Right Defensive End

Ndamukong Suh

Madden 22 rating - 85

Madden 21 rating - 86

Season stats - six sacks, 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Pat O'Connor

Madden 22 rating - 62

Madden 21 rating - 62

Season stats: four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack

Kobe Smith

Madden 22 rating - 61

Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Left Outside Linebacker

Shaquil Barrett

Madden 22 rating - 88

Madden 21 rating - 85

Season stats - eight sacks, 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss

Anthony Nelson

Madden 22 rating - 69

Madden 21 rating - 67

Season stats - one sack, 18 tackles, two tackles for loss

Quinton Bell

Madden 22 rating - 60

Madden 221 rating - N/A.

Middle Linebackers

Lavonte David

Madden 22 rating - 93

Madden 21 rating - 90

Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, 1 INT, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss

Devin White

Madden 22 rating - 85

Madden 21 rating - 78

Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, one forced fumble, nine sacks, 140 tackles, 15 tackles for loss

Kevin Minter

Madden 22 rating - 69

Madden 21 rating - 69

Season stats - 15 tackles

Joseph Jones

Madden 22 rating - 63

Madden 21 rating - 62

Season stats - three tackles with Denver Broncos

KJ Britt

Madden 22 rating - 63

Madden 21 rating - N/A

5th-round pick out of Auburn - 23 tackles, one tackle for loss in 2020

Grant Stuard

Madden 22 rating - 61

Madden 21 rating - N/A

7th-round pick out of Houston, Mr Irrelevant, 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack.

Right outside inebackers

Jason Pierre-Paul

Madden 22 rating - 84

Madden 21 rating - 80

Season stats - Pro Bowl, two INTs, four forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss

Joe Tryon

Madden 22 rating - 69

Madden 221 rating - N/A

1st-round pick out of Washington - opted out of 2020

Cam Gill

Madden 22 rating - 63

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - six tackles.

Cornerbacks

Carlton Davis lll

Madden 22 rating - 83

Madden 21 rating - 77

Season stats - four INTs, 18 passes deflected, 68 tackles, three tackles for loss

Jamel Dean

Madden 22 rating - 80

Madden 21 rating - 76

Season stats - 1 INT, seven passes deflected, 62 tackles, two tackles for loss

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Madden 22 rating - 80

Madden 22 rating - 77

Season stats - 1 INT, three passes deflected, 70 tackles, three tackles for loss

Ross Cockrell

Madden 22 rating - 73

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - one pass deflected, 11 tackles, one tackle for loss

Chris Wilcox

Madden 22 rating - 64

Madden 21 rating - N/A

7th-round pick out of BYU - 18 tackles, one pass deflected in 2020

Nate Brooks

Madden 22 rating - 63

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Antonio Hamilton

Madden 22 rating - 62

Madden 21 rating - 62

Season stats - one pass deflected, 12 tackles with Kansas City Chiefs

Dee Delaney

Madden 22 rating - 61

Madden 21 rating - N/A.

Free Safeties

Antoine Winfield Jr

Madden 22 rating - 83

Madden 21 rating - 75

Season stats - PFWA All-Rookie, 1 INT, six passes deflected, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 94 tackles, one tackle for loss

Mike Edwards

Madden 22 rating - 76

Madden 21 rating - 73

Season stats - two INTs, 15 passes deflected, 11 tackles

Curtis Riley

Madden 22 rating - 69

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 10 tackles with Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Strong Safeties

Jordan Whitehead

Madden 22 rating - 77

Madden 21 rating - 73

Season stats - two INTs, four passes deflected, one forced fumble, two sacks, 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss

Raven Greene

Madden 22 rating - 65

Madden 21 rating - 60

Season stats - 1 INT, five passes deflected, one forced fumble, 44 tackles.

Kicker

Ryan Succop

Madden 22 rating - 74

Madden 21 rating - N/A

Season stats - 28/31 FGs with 90.3%, 52/57 XPs with 91.2%.

Punter

Bradley Pinion

Madden 22 rating - 79

Madden 21 rating - 74

Season stats, 55 punts, 2,486 yards, 45.2 yards/punt.

