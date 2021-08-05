With Madden 22 becoming available in less than two weeks, all player ratings have been released. The 99-club gets a first-time member in CB Jalen Ramsey, while players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Za'Darius Smith are unhappy with their Madden 22 player ratings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, and have brought back every starter from their roster last season. That makes it an interesting proposition to review the Madden 22 ratings for every Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.
Without further ado, let's have a look at the same.
Quarterbacks
Tom Brady
- Madden 22 rating - 97
- Madden 21 rating - 90
- Season stats - Super Bowl MVP, 4,633 passing yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs
Kyle Trask
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 2nd-round pick out of Florida - 8-4 record, 4,283 passing yards, 43 TDs, eight INTs in 2020
Blaine Gabbert
- Madden 22 rating - 60
- Madden 21 rating - 62
- Season stats - 143 yards, 2 TDs as backup
Ryan Griffin
- Madden 22 rating - 54
- Madden 21 rating - 54
- Season stats - 18 yards as third-string
Halfbacks
Ronald Jones ll
- Madden 22 rating - 81
- Madden 21 rating - 79
- Season stats - 978 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry, seven TDs/ 28 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD
Leonard Fournette
- Madden 22 rating - 72
- Madden 21 rating - 83
- Season stats - 367 rushing yards, 3.8 yard/carry, six TDs/ 26 catches, 223 yards
Giovani Bernard
- Madden 22 rating - 77
- Madden 21 rating - 77
- Season stats - 416 rushing yards, 3.4 yards/carry, three TDs/ 47 catches, 355 yards, three TDs with Cincinnati Bengals
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
- Madden 22 rating - 69
- Madden 21 rating - 69
- Season stats - 109 rushing yards, 4.2 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD
CJ Prosise
- Madden 22 rating - 66
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 19 rushing yards, 1.9 yards/carry/ 5 catches, 18 yards, 1 TD with Houston Texans
Troymaine Pope
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 76 rushing yards, 5.1 yards/carry/ 8 catches, 42 yards with LA Chargers.
Wide receivers
Mike Evans
- Madden 22 rating - 91
- Madden 21 rating - 92
- Season stats - 70 catches, 1,006 yards, 13 TDs
Chris Godwin
- Madden 22 rating - 87
- Madden 21 rating - 88
- Season stats - 65 catches, 840 yards, seven TDs
Antonio Brown
- Madden 22 rating - 86
- Madden 21 rating - 88
- Season stats - 45 catches, 483 yards, four TDs
Scotty Miller
- Madden 22 rating - 76
- Madden 21 rating - 69
- Season stats - 33 catches, 501 yards, three TDs
Tyler Johnson
- Madden 22 rating - 70
- Madden 21 rating - 68
- Season stats - 12 catches, 169 yards, two TDs
Jaydon Mickens
- Madden 22 rating - 68
- Madden 21 rating - 66
- Season stats - seven catches, 58 yards
Justin Watson
- Madden 22 rating - 67
- Madden 21 rating - 67
- Season stats - 11 catches, seven yards
Jaelon Darden
- Madden 22 rating - 66
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 4th-round pick out of North Texas - 74 catches, 1,190 yards, 19 TDs in 2020
Cyril Grayson
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 0/0/0
John Franklin lll
- Madden 22 rating - 62
- Madden 21 rating - 61
- Season stats - 0/0/0.
Tight Ends
Rob Gronkowski
- Madden 22 rating - 86
- Madden 21 rating - 95
- Season stats - 45 catches, 623 yards, seven TDs
OJ Howard
- Madden 22 rating - 80
- Madden 21 rating - 80
- Season stats - 11 catches, 146 yards, two TDs
Cameron Brate
- Madden 22 rating - 76
- Madden 21 rating - 77
- Season stats - 28 catches, 282 yards, two TDs
Tanner Hudson
- Madden 22 rating - 61
- Madden 21 rating - 61
- Season stats - three catches, 41 yards
Jerell Adams
- Madden 22 rating - 60
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 0/0/0
Zach Triner
- Madden 22 rating - 25
- Madden 21 rating - 23
- Season stats - 0/0/0, Long snapper - two tackles.
Left Tackles
Donovan Smith
- Madden 22 rating - 73
- Madden 21 rating - 70
Josh Wells
- Madden 22 rating - 66
- Madden 21 rating - 65.
Left Guards
Ali Marpet
- Madden 22 rating - 90
- Madden 21 rating - 89
Aaron Stinnie
- Madden 22 rating - 60
- Madden 21 rating - 53.
Centers
Ryan Jensen
- Madden 22 rating - 89
- Madden 21 rating - 82
Donell Stanley
- Madden 22 rating - 55
- Madden 21 rating - N/A.
Right Guards
Alex Cappa
- Madden 22 rating - 75
- Madden 21 rating - 66
Robert Hainsey
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 3rd-round pick out of Notre Dame
John Molchon
- Madden 22 rating - 55
- Madden 21 rating - 55
Right tackles
Tristan Wirfs
- Madden 22 rating - 89
- Madden 21 rating - 71
- PFWA All-Rookie in 2020
Brad Seaton
- Madden 22 rating - 55
- Madden 21 rating - 55.
Defensive Tackle
Vita Vea
- Madden 22 rating - 88
- Madden 21 rating - 87
- Season stats - two sacks, ten tackles, three tackles for loss
Steve McLendon
- Madden 22 rating - 76
- Madden 21 rating - 79
- Season stats - 31 tackles, two tackles for loss with New York Jets and Tampa Bay
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
- Madden 22 rating - 68
- Madden 21 rating - 64
- Season stats - 20 tackles.
Left Defensive end
William Gholston
- Madden 22 rating - 79
- Madden 21 rating - 74
- Season stats - three sacks, 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss
Jeremiah Ledbetter
- Madden 22 rating - 67
- Madden 21 rating - 66
- Season stats - one sack, three tackles, one tackle for loss
Khalil Davis
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - 63
- Season stats - two tackles
Sam Renner
- Madden 22 rating - 61
- Madden 21 rating - N/A.
Right Defensive End
Ndamukong Suh
- Madden 22 rating - 85
- Madden 21 rating - 86
- Season stats - six sacks, 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss
Pat O'Connor
- Madden 22 rating - 62
- Madden 21 rating - 62
- Season stats: four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack
Kobe Smith
- Madden 22 rating - 61
- Madden 21 rating - N/A.
Left Outside Linebacker
Shaquil Barrett
- Madden 22 rating - 88
- Madden 21 rating - 85
- Season stats - eight sacks, 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss
Anthony Nelson
- Madden 22 rating - 69
- Madden 21 rating - 67
- Season stats - one sack, 18 tackles, two tackles for loss
Quinton Bell
- Madden 22 rating - 60
- Madden 221 rating - N/A.
Middle Linebackers
Lavonte David
- Madden 22 rating - 93
- Madden 21 rating - 90
- Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, 1 INT, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss
Devin White
- Madden 22 rating - 85
- Madden 21 rating - 78
- Season stats - 2nd-Team All-Pro, one forced fumble, nine sacks, 140 tackles, 15 tackles for loss
Kevin Minter
- Madden 22 rating - 69
- Madden 21 rating - 69
- Season stats - 15 tackles
Joseph Jones
- Madden 22 rating - 63
- Madden 21 rating - 62
- Season stats - three tackles with Denver Broncos
KJ Britt
- Madden 22 rating - 63
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 5th-round pick out of Auburn - 23 tackles, one tackle for loss in 2020
Grant Stuard
- Madden 22 rating - 61
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 7th-round pick out of Houston, Mr Irrelevant, 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack.
Right outside inebackers
Jason Pierre-Paul
- Madden 22 rating - 84
- Madden 21 rating - 80
- Season stats - Pro Bowl, two INTs, four forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss
Joe Tryon
- Madden 22 rating - 69
- Madden 221 rating - N/A
- 1st-round pick out of Washington - opted out of 2020
Cam Gill
- Madden 22 rating - 63
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - six tackles.
Cornerbacks
Carlton Davis lll
- Madden 22 rating - 83
- Madden 21 rating - 77
- Season stats - four INTs, 18 passes deflected, 68 tackles, three tackles for loss
Jamel Dean
- Madden 22 rating - 80
- Madden 21 rating - 76
- Season stats - 1 INT, seven passes deflected, 62 tackles, two tackles for loss
Sean Murphy-Bunting
- Madden 22 rating - 80
- Madden 22 rating - 77
- Season stats - 1 INT, three passes deflected, 70 tackles, three tackles for loss
Ross Cockrell
- Madden 22 rating - 73
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - one pass deflected, 11 tackles, one tackle for loss
Chris Wilcox
- Madden 22 rating - 64
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- 7th-round pick out of BYU - 18 tackles, one pass deflected in 2020
Nate Brooks
- Madden 22 rating - 63
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
Antonio Hamilton
- Madden 22 rating - 62
- Madden 21 rating - 62
- Season stats - one pass deflected, 12 tackles with Kansas City Chiefs
Dee Delaney
- Madden 22 rating - 61
- Madden 21 rating - N/A.
Free Safeties
Antoine Winfield Jr
- Madden 22 rating - 83
- Madden 21 rating - 75
- Season stats - PFWA All-Rookie, 1 INT, six passes deflected, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 94 tackles, one tackle for loss
Mike Edwards
- Madden 22 rating - 76
- Madden 21 rating - 73
- Season stats - two INTs, 15 passes deflected, 11 tackles
Curtis Riley
- Madden 22 rating - 69
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 10 tackles with Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in 2020.
Strong Safeties
Jordan Whitehead
- Madden 22 rating - 77
- Madden 21 rating - 73
- Season stats - two INTs, four passes deflected, one forced fumble, two sacks, 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss
Raven Greene
- Madden 22 rating - 65
- Madden 21 rating - 60
- Season stats - 1 INT, five passes deflected, one forced fumble, 44 tackles.
Kicker
Ryan Succop
- Madden 22 rating - 74
- Madden 21 rating - N/A
- Season stats - 28/31 FGs with 90.3%, 52/57 XPs with 91.2%.
Punter
Bradley Pinion
- Madden 22 rating - 79
- Madden 21 rating - 74
- Season stats, 55 punts, 2,486 yards, 45.2 yards/punt.