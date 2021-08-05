2021 NFL preseason: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions and Match Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into the preseason in top shape. The reigning Super Bowl champions have retained all 22 starters from last season. It marks the first time this has happened since 1977.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Buccaneers have kept their coaching staff together. Offensive coordinator Bryan Leftwich will continue in his position after he surprisingly did not receive a single interview request with any other team for a head coaching position.

The same can be said of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons passed up on him.

What can we expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Offense?

The Buccaneers offense kicked into high gear in the second half of last season. All they needed was a bye to smooth over their spluttering campaign. They never looked back, winning the next eight games and scoring 30 or more points in all but one.

The personnel who contributed to that are all still with the team. Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown have all re-signed after becoming free agents this offseason. The team placed the franchise tag on Chris Godwin to bring him back for another campaign.

And finally, leading the whole thing is Tom Brady. The evergreen future Hall-of-Famer is looking to emulate his own feat of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

What to expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Defense?

While it may give no succor to opposing teams, the defense is projected to be stronger than last season.

Much like its offense, the Buccaneers' defense took some time to get going. But when it did, it pulverized two top quarterbacks in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, respectively.

Key members like Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh are back for another season with the team. Vita Vea, who made Aaron Rodgers’ life miserable after returning from injury in the NFC Championship game, is back healthy. In addition, Joe Tyron, the new kid on the block, is expected to be added to the rota.

What to look for during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason?

Keep an eye out for the special teams during the preseason.

One issue that hampered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the years was the placekicker. Ryan Succop solved that problem with a 90.3% conversion rate last season.

Long-snapper Zach Triner and punter Bradley Pinion are as reliable as they come. The roster has been further strengthened by Jaelon Darden from the draft, who will be a threat in the kick-return game.

Jaelon Darden says the fact that the Bucs traded up to get him shows that they appreciated what he put on tape and his pre-draft interviews with the team and weren't worried about his size. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) May 1, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans in their first two preseason games. They will then end their preseason campaign with a trip to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans.

Considering the strength of the opposition, and the fact that they will play their first two games at home, expect the Buccaneers to win all three games and go into the new season all guns blazing.

