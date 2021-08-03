Madden 22 team ratings: Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed as top-rated team

EA revealed the team ratings for all 32 NFL teams in Madden 22 today, pulling back the curtain a little further for this year's iteration of the game.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the way with an overall rating of 92. Here is an in-depth look at the best team in the game, as well as ratings for the other 31 teams in Madden 22.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the goods in Madden 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense - 92 overall

In Madden 22, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-highest offensive rating, which is largely down to their Super Bowl exploits and them retaining most of last year's roster. Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback of all time, will once again lead the unit. Last season, Brady threw 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

The roster is also loaded at wide receiver and tight end. The team has Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, among others. Gronkowski may be 32 years old, but he is still playing at a high level. OJ Howard was the starting tight end for the Buccaneers before Gronkowski arrived, so he is also a solid option as a backup.

Mike Evans has earned over 1,000 yards in every season of his career. Chris Godwin is also coming off a solid year in which he earned over 800 yards and seven touchdowns. Antonio Brown is not the same receiver he was five years ago, but as a depth piece, few teams can boast such quality.

The Buccaneers' offense promises to be unstoppable on the field as well as in Madden 22.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense - 90 overall

In addition to boasting a top offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have one of the best defenses in Madden 22.

Again, the Super Bowl win likely laid a precedent for this, as the Tampa Bay defense had Patrick Mahomes running for his life on seemingly every down during the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Their defense has a good mix of veterans and young stars. Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh are returning for another season with the Buccaneers.

Team ratings in Madden 22

The Buccaneers will be the players' top choice in Madden 22, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the second-highest rating in the game. The Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns round-up the top five teams.

Here's the complete list of team ratings in Madden 22:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 92 overall

Kansas City Chiefs - 90 overall

Green Bay Packers - 89 overall

Baltimore Ravens - 88 overall

Cleveland Browns - 87 overall

Buffalo Bills - 86 overall

Dallas Cowboys - 86 overall

Arizona Cardinals - 85 overall

Tennessee Titans - 85 overall

Los Angeles Chargers - 84 overall

Los Angeles Rams - 84 overall

New Orleans Saints - 84 overall

San Francisco 49ers - 83 overall

New England Patriots - 83 overall

Denver Broncos - 82 overall

Seattle Seahawks - 82 overall

Washington Football Team - 81 overall

Las Vegas Raiders - 81 overall

Indianapolis Colts - 80 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers - 80 overall

Chicago Bears - 79 overall

Miami Dolphins - 79 overall

New York Giants - 78 overall

Minnesota Vikings - 78 overall

Atlanta Falcons - 77 overall

Philadelphia Eagles - 76 overall

Houston Texans - 76 overall

Cincinnati Bengals - 75 overall

Jacksonville Jaguars - 75 overall

Detroit Lions - 74 overall

Carolina Panthers - 73 overall

New York Jets - 72 overall

Edited by jay.loke710