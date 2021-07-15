NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Buccaneers players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the offseason flying high. Those good times continued as the Buccaneers proceeded to bring back every single starter from the Super Bowl-winning roster, a feat not accomplished since 1977.

With a roster flush with proven veteran talent, the opportunity for unproven young players to make the final 53-man roster is slim. That said, not every Buccaneers veteran is firmly on the roster. The competition for final roster spots in Tampa Bay will be fierce.

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players on the roster bubble

#1 - Ryan Griffin, QB

Ryan Griffin is facing an uphill battle to make the Buccaneers' final roster. Kyle Trask's second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft was a good indication that Griffin would have to fight to keep his spot on the roster. On top of the Trask selection, Tampa Bay also brought back fellow backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Tom Brady and Trask are locks to make the team, but Griffin will be given a shot to battle Gabbert for the final quarterback spot. However, reading between the lines will tell you that Griffin is a long shot to beat out Gabbert. Gabbert received more guaranteed money than Griffin in his contract and was also ahead of him on the depth chart in 2020.

#2 - Justin Watson, WR

The Buccaneers are so ridiculously loaded at wide receiver that they likely won't have room for Justin Watson. Watson was on the roster bubble last season and the Buccaneers have done nothing but add more talent at the position since then.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden are all virtual locks to make the roster. To even sniff a chance at making the roster, Watson would need to play so well the Buccaneers decide to keep a seventh wide receiver. A more likely option for Watson is a spot on the practice squad.

#3 - Brad Seaton, OT

Brad Seaton has been in the NFL since 2017, but he's yet to play in a single game. During the 2019 season, Seaton was a member of the Buccaneers' practice squad. Last season, Seaton, still a part of the Buccaneers organization, opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. He'll get another shot at cracking the Tampa Bay roster during training camp this year.

To make the roster this time around, Seaton will likely have to beat out veteran Josh Wells for the backup tackle position. Wells looks like the favorite to make the team, especially with his previous experience, but it should be a competitive battle.

#4 - Khalil Davis, DT

Like a lot of Buccaneers players, Khalil Davis is going to have a tough time making the roster due to the immense talent at the position he plays. Defensive tackle for the Buccaneers is loaded with proven veterans.

The good news for Davis is that he played in two games last season and had some good moments. He would also add youth to a position that features many players in their 30s. Davis has more of a chance of making the roster than most on this list, but he's going to have to have a tremendous training camp.

#5 - Herb Miller, CB

Herb Miller, a 2020 undrafted free agent, has a decent shot at returning to the Tampa Bay roster, but he's got a lot of competition. Miller didn't play much last season, spending most of his time as a reserve. However, he did get an interception in the little time he had on the field.

Miller is aiming to make the roster as the fifth and final corner. Unfortunately for him, there are numerous candidates for the spot. Chris Wilcox, a 2021 seventh-round selection, and free-agent signees Nate Brooks and Antonio Hamilton are all viable candidates to displace Miller from the roster.

