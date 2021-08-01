Madden 22 player ratings slammed by fans as Minkah Fitzpatrick ranked 10th among safeties

Madden 22 released the top-ten player ratings at each position to promote the game's release in August. While some players find motivation when receiving a lower rating than anticipated, others feel disrespected and cheated. For Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, it was a bit of both.

Minkah Fitzpatrick displeased with poor Madden 22 rating

In Madden 22's Top-10 rated safeties, Minkah Fitzpatrick found himself at the bottom of the list. The top ten Madden 22 safeties are as follows:

Tyrann Mathieu - Kansas City - 95

Budda Baker - Arizona - 93

Devin McCourty - New England - 93

Jessie Bates lll - Cincinnati - 91

Justin Simmons - Denver - 91

Jamal Adams - Seattle - 90

Harrison Smith - Minnesota - 90

Eddie Jackson - Chicago - 89

Adrian Amos - Green Bay - 89

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh - 89

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the only safety to make 1st-Team All-Pro in both 2019 and 2020. He was the top-rated safety by ESPN going into 2021 as well. An 89 Madden 22 player rating is a slap in the face for a player like Minkah.

There are already nearly 50 other players with a higher Madden 22 rating than him. He caused more takeaway-worthy plays than any other DB in 2020 and has allowed just three TDs through 30 games. In 2019, he allowed just a 46.3 passer rating when targeted and a 65.7 in 2020.

Minkah Fitzpatrick appreciation thread. Nothing against Justin Simmons, but look at those stats. 👀👀



Best damn safety in the league @minkfitz_21 pic.twitter.com/pIOQrGstsb — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) July 29, 2021

Sportskeeda projected his Madden 22 player rating to be at least a 91 after having an 88 Super Bowl Rating in Madden 21. All of the other players on the list are worthy of strong Madden 22 ratings, but Minkah Fitzpatrick could easily be third on this list.

Tyrann Mathieu was PFF's 36th-best safety last year, but he did have a career-defining season to help lead the Chiefs' defense to the Super Bowl. Budda Baker had an impressive campaign as well that made him a household name.

Fans and players are both in uproar over the poor Madden 22 ratings. Minkah Fitzpatrick's own tweet in response read:

"I don't even know what to say anymore...".

You could even argue that LB TJ Watt got snubbed as the third-highest Madden 22 player rating among edge rushers.

I don't make the Madden rankings, but this seems awfully low for Minkah Fitzpatrick.. https://t.co/asLaYgspRN — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2021

First defensive player on the field for Steelers practice today is Minkah Fitzpatrick. Obviously he's already being fueld by his Madden rating. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2021

League has questions about @minkfitz_21’s Madden rating 🤔



There are seven safeties ranked above him pic.twitter.com/RstTP8HM4v — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 29, 2021

