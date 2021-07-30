Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 safeties featuring Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker and others

One of the most highly anticipated video games of the year, Madden 22, releases next month.

Before keen gamers can get their hands on the football game, EA Sports has been releasing the player ratings this week.

Today, they released the top 10 safety ratings which instantly caused outrage in some NFL team’s fanbases.

Looking at you, Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

So without further ado, here are the top ten safeties in Madden 22.

Highest-rated safeties in #Madden22:



Tyrann Mathieu- 95

Budda Baker- 93

Devin McCourty- 92

Jessie Bates- 91

Justin Simmons- 91

Jamal Adams- 90

Harrison Smith- 90

Eddie Jackson- 89

Adrian Amos- 89

Minkah Fitzpatrick- 89



Who is the most underrated in the top 10?

#1 - Tyrann Mathieu, 95 overall

Outspoken, cocky Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu gets the top rating for safeties in Madden 22.

Matthieu had his struggles during last season’s Super Bowl but will be happy to be seen as the premier safety in the NFL by the EA Sports team.

The “Honey Badger” had a career-high six interceptions last year and the hard-hitting safety recorded 62 tackles.

#2 - Budda Baker, 93 overall

The Arizona Cardinals safety made sports headlines as the player that Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf ran down after an interception in 2020.

Budda Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL and a tackling machine.

Last season, he had career-highs in interceptions and sacks plus 118 tackles. Look for a Pro Bowl safety to make big plays again this year.

#3 - Devin McCourty, 92 overall

Third on the list is New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty. The 11-year NFL veteran has won two Super Bowls and made the Pro Bowl three times.

He is the anchor of the Pats defense and reeled in two big interceptions in 2020.

McCourty is one of the most experienced safeties in the league.

#4 - Jessie Bates, 91 overall

One of the rising stars in the NFL is fourth on the Madden 22 top 10 safety list.

The 24-year-old Cincinnati Bengals safety had a breakout year in 2020. He was selected to second-team All-Pro after registering 109 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

#5 - Justin Simmons, 91 overall

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons had a great 2020 NFL season. The 27-year-old had the best season of his five-year NFL career.

Simmons had 94 tackles, five interceptions and one fumble recovery to make his first Pro Bowl. The Broncos safety definitely deserves to be mentioned among the best on Madden 22.

#6 - Jamal Adams, 90 overall

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams is a game changer on defense. The big hitting safety puts fear into opposing quarterbacks' hearts with his pass rush ability.

The three-time Pro Bowler is playing for a lucrative new contract this season, so he will be motivated to perform.

#7 - Harrison Smith, 90 overall

Number seven in the Madden 22 top safety lineup is Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith. The five-time Pro Bowl safety has dominated during his NFL career.

Smith snatched five interceptions last season for the Vikings. The ball hawk is always one to watch when the Vikings take the field.

#8 - Eddie Jackson, 89 overall

The Chicago Bears are famous for their physical and dominant defense. Safety Eddie Jackson is the rock of the Bears secondary and one of the best in the league. He racked up 82 tackles in 2020 and is the number eight safety, according to the Madden 22 selectors.

#9 - Adrian Amos, 89 overall

One of the unsung heroes of the Green Bay Packers defense, Adrian Amos, deserves his place in the Madden 22 top 10 safeties. The 28-year-old Amos had two interceptions last season alongside two sacks.

#10 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, 89 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in at number 10 on the Madden 22 list. Steelers fans were not happy with their star defender's rating and believe he should be nearer the top of the safety group.

Fitzpatrick is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best young defenders in the NFL. He had four interceptions last season.

