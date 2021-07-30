Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 Cornerbacks featuring Jalen Ramsey, Stephon Gilmore and others

With Madden 22 set to be released in just a few weeks, EA Sports has been doing a player rating reveal, a source of outrage for many fanbases.

Madden player ratings always cause a big debate, as fans go back-and-forth on which players are rated too high or too low.

On Thursday, EA Sports released a list of the top 10 highest-rated cornerbacks in the latest edition of the game. Here is the complete list.

Top 10 cornerback in Madden 22

#1 - Jalen Ramsey, 99 overall

Jalen Ramsey is part of Madden's 99 Club with good reason. He has no fundamental weaknesses in his game and can thrive in any defensive system, even in the videogame. Want to play man coverage? Not a problem. Fancy some zone coverage? Sure thing.

Ramsey is a nightmare to align against both in Madden and in real life. Unless you're Davante Adams, you're probably going to come up short against him.

#2 - Stephon Gilmore, 97 overall

Gilmore was a part of the 99 Club in Madden 21 but couldn't replicate his tremendous 2019 season last year and has thus dropped to 97 overall. But he is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Gilmore held out during mandatory minicamp but reported to training camp after finding common ground with the New England Patriots regarding contract discussions. Look for Gilmore to star once again in 2021.

#3 - Jaire Alexander, 95 overall

Jaire Alexander has quickly ascended to being one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He's an excellent defender both in man and zone coverage and the Packers don't often put any help over the top when he's locking up a side of the field.

At 24, Alexander is still young. He already has excellent ball skills and will only improve further in the coming seasons.

The more you watch it, the more incredible it becomes.



Jaire Alexander is the future at CBpic.twitter.com/4QxrOaN0Wk — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) July 25, 2021

#4 - Tre'Davious White, 93 overall

Tre'Davious White amassed three interceptions and 11 passes defended in 2020. Solid numbers if you consider that quarterbacks usually avoid throwing on the side that he is manning.

Like Alexander, White is still young and has room to improve, so he'll continue being a top 10 cornerback for a long time.

#5 - Marlon Humphrey, 92 overall

Marlon Humphrey is often overlooked when talking about the best cornerbacks of the league because the Ravens' offense dominates the headlines.

Still, Humphrey's aggressive style meshes well with Don Martindale's defense. He only had one interception in 2020, but at the same time, he amassed eight forced fumbles.

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

#6 - Xavien Howard, 91 overall

Xavien Howard is the sixth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL and the sixth-best rated cornerback in Madden 22, but arguably should rank higher in both departments.

He led the league with ten interceptions and 20 passes defended in 2020 and was the best cornerback last season. He has demanded a trade away from the Dolphins after they denied his request for an improved contract.

#7 - James Bradberry, 90 overall

Bradberry has been a solid cornerback since his time with the Carolina Panthers, but he took it up a notch last season with his new team.

He was a monster in the New York Giants' secondary with 18 passes defended and did not allow much separation to receivers throughout the season. His rating seems a little bit low.

New York Giants CB James Bradberry, a Pro Bowler in 2020, is rated 90 in “Madden NFL 22,” which puts him inside the top 10 at his position. https://t.co/aQCqGzNiqy — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) July 29, 2021

#8 - Denzel Ward, 89 overall

Like Bradberry, Ward's took a step forward in 2020 and amassed 18 passes defended. What is even more impressive is that Ward did it with only 12 games played and in a secondary that was weak beside him.

He's only in his fourth year in the league, and the Browns are happy that they have a talented corner at a bargain price.

#9 - Kendall Fuller, 89 overall

Fuller has had a weird career so far. He was traded away from Washington in 2018, won a Super Bowl with Kansas City and returned to the capital on a four-year, 40 million contract. He's one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league and amassed four interceptions and 11 passes defended last season.

#10 - Darius Slay, 89 overall

Closing the list, Slay probably wishes his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles was different, but the defense overall lacked quality and luck with injuries. He's hoping to bounce back to the level he played at in Detroit.

Edited by jay.loke710