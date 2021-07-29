NFL Trade Rumors: Top 5 trade destinations for Xavien Howard

After weeks of speculation surrounding Xavien Howard's unhappiness with the Miami Dolphins, the superstar cornerback has officially requested a trade from the team.

Howard's frustration with the Dolphins stems from a contract dispute. In Howard's own words, he stated he doesn't feel "valued or respected by the Dolphins."

In 2019, Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension. Since then, it's become clear that Howard has outperformed his compensation.

Last season, in particular, was proof that Howard is worth well more than he's being paid. Howard had 10 interceptions, leading the entire NFL. He was a First-Team All-Pro and in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

In a statement on Instagram this week, Howard clarified that he's not looking for an entirely new contract. Instead, he would like Miami to simply add more guaranteed money to his deal. The Dolphins have refused to acquiesce to his demands, leading to an official trade request.

With Howard on the market, it's a good time to look at the top five landing spots for the All-Pro corner.

The 5 best landing spots for Xavien Howard

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are far and away the best fit for Howard. He would immediately step in and be the team's number one corner, and Arizona runs a defense that schematically fits how he plays. Plus, he'd be joining a team ready to win now.

As things stand, the Cardinals are set to start Malcolm Butler, Robert Alford and Bryon Murphy at corner. Butler and Murphy would remain in the lineup with a Howard trade, but Alford could be on the outside looking in.

With the addition of J.J. Watt and Zaven Collins, the Cardinals defense looks like it will be much better than in years past. However, the secondary is still a weak group. Adding Howard to the mix would make the Cardinals NFC contenders.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints' number one corner, Marshon Lattimore, is facing a potential suspension after an off-the-field incident this offseason. With his future up in the air, the Saints have a big hole at corner, even after the recent signing of veteran Brian Poole.

Without Lattimore, the Saints would likely start Patrick Robinson and rookie Paulson Adebo at the outside corner spots. Poole and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will rotate in the slot.

Relying on a rookie to start at corner is never a smart thing to do unless you can live with a ton of mistakes. The learning curve for rookie corners is steep. With Howard, there would be much less pressure for Adebo to perform right away.

A Howard trade would also give the Saints a pair of high-end talents at corner for when Lattimore eventually gets back into the starting lineup.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

Xavien Howard being traded to the Chiefs is an unlikely scenario, considering the Dolphins would likely steer clear of strengthening the best team in the AFC, but man oh man it would be perfect for Kansas City.

The Chiefs felt the effects of not having a true number one corner in the Super Bowl when they couldn't cover the Tampa Bay Buccaneer pass-catching weapons.

A corner group of L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward is the definition of a middling unit. They're all pretty solid corners, and Sneed has a lot of potential, but there's nobody to scare an offense. Bringing Howard in would change that immediately.

Kansas City is already considered a Super Bowl favorite, so imagine what adding an All-Pro corner would do to their 2021 outlook.

#4 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers struggled in many areas last season, but pass coverage wasn't one of them. Jason Verrett played like a number one corner, Emmanuel Moseley has proved he's got a ton of potential, and K'Waun Williams is a good slot corner.

Why, then, would the 49ers be interested in a Howard trade?

There are a couple of reasons. The first being that Verrett has struggled with injuries his entire career and relying on him to stay healthy in 2021 is a risky proposition.

Second, the 49ers, despite the lowly record in 2020, are a team with enough talent, when healthy, to compete in the NFC. Keep in mind, the 49ers play in a division with Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. San Francisco will need all the help it can get in the secondary to win the division.

#5 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are a wildcard in the Howard sweepstakes. Los Angeles was 7-9 last season, but the Chargers are a team on the rise. Justin Herbert looks like a future superstar and they have talent across the board.

One area that could use some improvements, though, is corner. Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. are the projected starters. It's not a great group, especially considering the previously mentioned learning curve for rookie corners.

With Howard, the Chargers will be much better suited to play division rival Patrick Mahomes twice a year. With the way the secondary is currently constructed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Chiefs' offense shred this Los Angeles defense.

If the Chargers hope to compete with the Chiefs, they need to get a number one corner. Howard is the best one available.

