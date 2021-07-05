Who is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL?

The cornerback position has seen a rise in both recognition and pay over the last few seasons. Some of the highest paid defensive players are now cornerbacks, with teams rewarding the stars of the secondary.

The ability to shut down the opposing team's best wide receiver is key to winning in the NFL. Historically, players like Deion Sanders, Darelle Revis and Charles Woodson have been gamechangers for their franchises.

So, as the annual cornerback salary increases, who is currently the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in 2021?

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' 26-year-old star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has the highest salary of all CBs in the league. Ramsey signed a five-year $100 million deal with the Rams before the 2020 NFL season.

The NFL's highest-paid cornerback now averages an unmatched $20 million a year.

The career of the NFL's highest-paid cornerback so far

Jalen Ramsey was drafted number five overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 208-pound cornerback was a star during his time at Florida State, where he played three seasons.

On May 22, 2016, the Jaguars signed Ramsey to a four-year, $23.35 million deal that had $22.90 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $15.18 million.

The cornerback had a turbulent time in Jacksonville, making three Pro Bowls but being frustrated by the lack of team success.

It all came to a head in 2019, when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, and the cornerback and coach had to be physically restrained during the quarrel.

On October 15, 2019, Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Last season, the Rams' star defender allowed a meager 51% completion rate and two touchdowns when targeted. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Other notable CB contracts

Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has a five-year, $97.5 million contract under his belt. He averages $19.5 million per season.

Buffalo Bills' star corner Tre’Davious White signed a four-year, $69 million contract extension with the team in 2020.

Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles signed a three-year, $50.1 million contract which pays him around $16.7 million per year.

Jalen Ramsey's NFL career stats

Games - 75

Tackles - 287

Interceptions - 11

Forced fumbles - 3

Sacks - 0

