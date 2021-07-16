Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated New York Giants players

The New York Giants were the second-lowest-rated team in Madden last year. However, they should fare much better in Madden 22.

The offense got a facelift this offseason as the team added wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson will provide the defense with another quality starter in a secondary that is already loaded.

The team will also have Saquon Barkley back, who missed 14 games last season due to a torn ACL.

Can RB Saquon Barkley be a top player in Madden 22 after his injury?

As a rookie, Saquon Barkley finished second in rushing yards with over 1,300 and was a lock to be a future superstar in the league. The offense was changing and Barkley was the right person to lead it.

In 2019, he finished 16th in rushing yards but still had over 1,000 yards. Before his injury last year, he only had 34 yards through two games and 19 carries. He started Madden 21 with a rating of 91 but was downgraded to 89. With another 1,000-yard season, he could be back in the mix as one of the highest-rated running backs in the game.

Saquon Barkley announced that, moving forward, he will take 100% of his marketing money in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/WZcuZ6Gbdl — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2021

Saquon Barkley can easily get a rating in the 90s in Madden 22 and rank among the best Giants players in the game. Here are the likely top-five rated players for the New York Giants in Madden 22.

#1 - James Bradberry, CB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 79

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 92

James Bradberry loves to get in your way 😌 pic.twitter.com/cRYv2wXgVT — New York Giants (@Giants) July 12, 2021

James Bradberry's rating took a massive leap in Madden 21 after having three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 18 passes defended and 54 total tackles.

His best performance came against the Chicago Bears, where he shut down wide receiver Allen Robinson and limited him to a single catch. PFF has him as the fifth-best cornerback heading into the 2021 season and he should be the highest-rated New York Giants player in Madden 22.

#2 - Saquon Barkley, RB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 91

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 89

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

New York Giants Training Camp

Despite only playing two games last year, Saquon Barkley will still have a high player rating in Madden 22. He is PFF's seventh-best running back entering the 2021 season. His numbers have declined over the last two seasons, but he is expected to bounce back and be back to his best within the first few weeks of the 2021 season.

#3 - Leonard Williams, DE

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 80

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 84

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 86

Leonard Williams literally tossed Quenton Nelson into the air. 😵 pic.twitter.com/kDktOW96yh — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2018

Leonard Williams signed a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason after a tremendous campaign in 2020. He had 11.5 sacks, 57 tackles and 30 quarterback hits. Williams could receive a rating in the 90s if he continues where he left off in 2020.

#4 - Kenny Golladay, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 86

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 86

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals

Kenny Golladay played only five games last year due to a hip injury. The Giants picked him up in hopes that he can replicate his performances from the 2019 season. He could be a significant deep threat for the Giants and could be a 1,000-yard receiver.

#5 - Logan Ryan, FS

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 85

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 84

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 85

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

Logan Ryan's first year with the Giants saw him rack up 94 tackles with a sack and an interception. He is a starter in a talented group in the secondary and can play as a lockdown defensive back or give the Giants another player on a blitz. His Madden 22 rating may not change much if the team decides to utilize all of their playmakers.

