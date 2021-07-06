5 bold predictions for Madden 22

Madden 22 will likely be the biggest game leading into the full release catalog for the fall of 2021. In August, fans will be watching preseason games in the day and hopping onto Madden at night.

Understandably, there is considerable hype surrounding this version of the game, especially after a year when fans were barred from stadiums. What's the reception around Madden 22 going to be like? What kind of lifespan will it have?

How is Madden 22's launch and subsequent lifespan going to go in practical terms? Here are five bold predictions for this edition of the game.

Madden 22 predictions

#1 - Madden 22 will sell fewer copies than any Madden in 15 years but will be the most profitable

People have been locked in their homes for the last 18 months. As Covid restrictions get rolled back, video games will be less appealing to consumers this fall. Those who have been waiting to go on vacation will still be going on them and their hard-earned money will switch from indoor entertainment to outdoor entertainment.

As a result, the video game industry will take a hit for the next couple of years. This will hurt EA Sports in the number of copies sold. However, EA Sports is a master of microtransactions and squeezing every last penny out of its products. Even with a fall in overall sales numbers, Madden 22's microtransactions will likely make up the difference.

Dynamic Gameday delivers a unique @NFL experience through these new features:



🏟️ Gameday Atmosphere

💥 Gameday Momentum

🌟 Next Gen Stats Star-Driven AI#Madden22 pic.twitter.com/97ZUPiytmA — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 29, 2021

#2 - Madden 22 will have a higher Metascore than Madden 21

Madden 21's metascore is rated 63 out of 100. With numerous improvements to offline modes such as franchise mode, the game will feel much different. As a result, critics will enjoy the game more and dole out a higher score than 63.

#3 - User score on metacritic will be about the same on Madden 21

Madden 21's user score for the PS4 version was a whopping 0.2 out of ten on metacritic. These scores are averaged from the community by hardcore gamers who play enough Madden to develop a hatred for the game. These players take out their frustrations in the user score section of various websites.

Therefore, Madden 22 will also receive about a 0.2 metacritic rating, even though it will not be objectively worthy of such a low score.

#4 - Freshest Madden experience in five years

Most new Madden players avoid playing online. They simply want to play against the computer and win a Super Bowl. These players are all drawn to franchise mode. However, franchise mode has been nearly entirely untouched over the last five years.

This changes with Madden 22. This year's game features an upgraded user interface, more in-depth aspects to team management, and tweaks to smarten AI, among other changes. This will make the game feel much newer, since MUT always sees tweaks and changes during the season. The game will feel much more complete and new than in recent years.

#5 - Issues with online play at launch

Midnight Release Line

Most big online games face issues during launch week. Madden will be no different. Players will likely have trouble with matchmaking, getting booted from games, finding various bugs and other issues early in its life cycle.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha