What are the new features in Madden 22's franchise mode?

Over the last few years, EA Sports has often shied away from shaking things up in Madden's franchise mode. However, this year's Madden will rebuild franchise mode from the ground up. With the redesign, expect franchise mode to feel very different this season.

Here are some of the newest features on Madden 22's franchise mode.

Biggest changes in Madden 22

The design of the user interface has been completely remastered. Screenshots indicate that the background showing the coach pacing back and forth and working on the computer is gone.

That background has essentially been replaced with a black canvas, allowing players to focus on their franchise. The color scheme is also new, giving the experience a fresh feeling.

The next most immediate change is the addition of a more complex coaching staff experience. In years past, Madden's coaching "staff" only consisted of the head coach. Madden 22 features offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators, and player personnel directors.

Each coach is different and includes their own skill trees to choose from. Each coach will accrue experience points and use those to level up, adding new bonuses and perks for coaches that stick around. According to EA, there will be "over 60 talents at launch," with more to come through updates.

Any coach on the staff can be swapped out at any time. Just like in the NFL, if a coach isn't working out, he can be fired and replaced with someone else.

The next most notable change is scouting, which has completely changed in Madden 22. In previous editions, it was a quick process that involved spending scouting points each week to see which round to pick a player in. Now, it's much more complicated and reflective of how scouting really works.

In the NFL, there's a limit to a team's resources and time. They cannot be everywhere at once. In Madden 22, this is reflected in the new scouting system.

In this system, the country will be divided into different sections. These sections will dole out some basic information about the talent that could be available.

For instance, one part of the country might have a lot of quarterback talent while another will have a lot of talent at receiver. It will be up to the player to choose the correct area of the country to spend time scouting during the season. The scouting changes will reflect after launch in September via an update. It is unclear how the scouting will be handled from launch until then.

Smaller changes in Madden 22

While there are many changes at the macro level, there are lots of smaller changes in Madden 22's franchise mode. For instance, coaches will have press conferences to attend and players will need to decide how to answer questions during the pressers. Player management will also be a bit more in-depth this season.

Playing Video Games

Players will need to keep track of their season-long stamina in order to keep NFL players away from fatigue on gameday. The statistics screen has been revamped to simplify the steps to get to various statistics.

Those who wish to see a list of every single change in Madden 22 can visit EA's website here.

