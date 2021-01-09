NFL: Dallas Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after a disappointing 2020 NFL season. At 6-10, the Cowboys finished in third place in the NFC East, the worst division in professional football this season. Nolan was hired in January 2020 as a member of new head coach Mike McCarthy's incoming staff.

Nolan has been coaching in the NFL since since 1987. He is one of the most experienced defensive coaches in the league. Unfortunately, his track record didn't translate into a successful season in 2020.

Cowboys part ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan



Read more in Breaking News | @lgus ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 8, 2021

Under Nolan, Dallas' defense gave up 473 points this year, and this number was a new low for the franchise. The unit gave up 29.6 points per game. That figure is just three points less than the Detroit Lions' league-worst 32.4 points per game. The Cowboys gave up at least 30 points on seven different occasions this season. Hoping to head in a new direction, the team fired Nolan early in the NFL offseason.

Where do the Cowboys go from here?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

In 2020, the Cowboys had a down year. Star quarterback Dak Prescott missed most of the season, and the team's defensive struggles also proved to be its downfall. Still, Dallas stayed alive in the race for the mediocre NFC East. Ultimately, the Washington Football Team won the division with a 7-9 record.

The Cowboys will hope that, with a better defense, they'll be able to bounce back in 2021. Prescott's contract situation will probably dominate the offseason, but the Cowboys should make fixing its defense a top priority.