NFL COVID protocol 2021: What are the rules players need to follow?

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the COVID-19 protocols for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated players. As of right now, the new protocols are only applicable for the 2021 training camps and the preseason. The NFL is giving its players the option of receiving the vaccine before the 2021-2022 season.

The NFL athletes have been hesitant about getting the vaccine, and many have declined to receive the jab. NFL teams have gone as far as hiring experts to come in and discuss the positives of getting the vaccinations and answer any questions the players have about the process. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a COVID-19 vaccination drive for their players and the players' family members.

When the NFL athletes see the restrictions for not being vaccinated, it could lead to many of them changing their minds and getting it done. Here are the NFL's COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players for the training camps and preseason.

What are the protocols for NFL players who are fully vaccinated?

NFL players that are fully vaccinated will not be required to be tested daily for COVID-19. In addition to no testing, NFL athletes that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear facial coverings at the club facility or during team travel. While at the club facilities, fully vaccinated players will not be required to social distance with other vaccinated players.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Fully vaccinated players do not have to be quarantined after high-risk exposure to COVID. NFL players will also have no restrictions when it comes to traveling if they're fully vaccinated. They can also eat in the cafeteria and will be able to work out in the weight room with no restriction to capacity.

The NFL players that receive the vaccination can also pursue social, media, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities without restrictions. Players may use the sauna and steam rooms in the facility. While traveling, NFL players who are fully vaccinated can interact with friends and family, provided they are also fully inoculated.

There are many positives for NFL players receiving the vaccination, but players still have questions on why they should go ahead and take the jab. Let's take a look at what the restrictions are for players who decide not to get vaccinated.

What are the protocols for NFL players who decide not to receive the vaccination?

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold is one player that is hesitant about receiving the COVID vaccination.

NFL players who decide not to receive the vaccination must undergo the COVID test every day. They will also be required to wear facial coverings while in the team facilities and during travel. While at club facilities, NFL players who are not vaccinated must maintain a social distance of six feet.

NFL players who aren’t fully vaccinated will be banned from nightclubs, bars, house parties, concerts, etc., with the NFL and clubs allowed to issue fines of a game check up to $50,000 for a first offense — and more thereafter — for violating protocol. Big financial consequences. pic.twitter.com/NwWSaiSTRi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

If players who are not vaccinated become exposed to COVID, they're required to quarantine. They will also have the same travel restrictions from the 2020 season. When it comes to working out in the weight room for non-vaccinated players, there's a capacity limit of 15 players.

Players who decide not to receive the vaccination must distance themselves from the meal rooms. They're required to have a grab-and-go meal and cannot eat inside the teams' cafeteria. Players that are not fully vaccinated cannot use the sauna or steam room. The players are also required to stay inside the team hotel and cannot leave to eat in restaurants, and cannot interact with anyone outside of the team traveling party during the team travel.

The NFL may be leaving the decision to get vaccinated up to the players, but the restrictions are almost like pushing players to get themselves inoculated. It will be interesting to see how many players change their minds about the vaccination throughout training camp and the preseason.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee