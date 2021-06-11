'I'm The Specialist': Bruce Arians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set up COVID-19 vaccine drive for NFL players and their families

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not bring in a specialist to speak to their NFL players about vaccine hesitancy. Head coach Bruce Arians said he doesn't feel he needs to go as far as Ron Rivera. Washington brought in a specialist to help the players with their questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked by the media if Arians was keen on bringing in a specialist, the Bucs head coach answered in typical Bruce Arians fashion. The Super Bowl-winning coach told reporters that he would not bring in a specialist because, "I'm the specialist."

"I haven't spoken to anybody that's resisted it. They're just too lazy to get one," Arians told reporters after the Buccaneers' final practice on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set a goal for their team, which constitutes 85% of their players getting the jab.

Bruce Arians broke it down into simple terms while addressing the situation around COVID-19 vaccination with his team.

"Well, if you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated. Everybody is tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all those things we had to do last year. It's still a personal choice, but I don't see a reason not to be vaccinated."

After speaking with his players about the vaccine, Bruce Arians announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would open their facilities for a COVID-19 vaccine drive. The drive will be open for all players on the roster and their families. Arians told reporters on Thursday, "There's going to be a long line over there right now. After today, we were pretty short up until now, but, hopefully, we have a pretty good line."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be starting a trend that we will see for the rest of the off-season. NFL franchises could open their facilities for players and families to come get vaccinated. Washington also made a big decision by bringing in a specialist to speak with the players about vaccine hesitancy.

Here's a look at some NFL players who've been on the fence about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Which NFL players are hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, and why?

Sam Darnold is one of the players that hasn't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet. Local Carolina Panthers media caught up with Sam Darnold and asked the former New York Jets quarterback why he hasn't gotten the shot yet. Darnold had this to say:

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold says he hasn't gotten the vaccine for Covid-19 yet. He's still evaluating the situation. Coach Matt Rhule said he isn't telling any players they have to get the shot, allowing them to make their... https://t.co/LwbCWwQPZr pic.twitter.com/YhTsrtXq5T — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 9, 2021

"I haven't been vaccinated yet. Still gotta think about all those certain things that go into it. Again, it's everyone's choice, whether they wanna get vaccinated or not. So, that's really all I got on it. I don't wanna go too into detail."

Montez Sweat is another player who's unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine. When asked about the same, Montez Sweat had the following to say to the media after fielding the question:

"Obviously, the coaches want everybody to be vaccinated to move more freely around the facility, and with traveling and all that type of stuff. But everybody has their own beliefs, and they're entitled to their own decision."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder have taken a different approach to vaccination. Reid has told players his players that it's up to them if they want to get vaccinated or not. Chiefs staff also update their players on the rule changes that come with and without getting vaccinated

The NFL will leave the decision up to the players but has implemented a set of rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

What are the rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players?

The NFL is still working on how the league will tackle training camp protocols. However, Roger Goodell and the NFL have placed the following rules ahead of time for vaccinated and unvaccinated players:

The NFL and NFLPA continue to talk on a variety of issues, so final word on roster rules, COVID protocols, etc., may not come until closer to the start of training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2021

Unvaccinated players must have daily testing done; vaccinated players are not required to be tested daily.

Unvaccinated players are required to wear masks around the facility; players who have been vaccinated do not have to wear masks unless they choose to.

Unvaccinated players must quarantine after COVID-19 exposure; the players that have been vaccinated don't need to quarantine.

If an NFL player has been vaccinated, they do not have travel restrictions; the NFL is keeping the same travel restrictions for players that have not been vaccinated.

The NFL has lifted the capacity limit in the weight room for vaccinated players; unvaccinated players still have a limit.

The players that choose not to receive the vaccination will remain on grab-and-go lunches; vaccinated players can sit and eat in the cafeteria.

If an NFL player is not vaccinated, they cannot participate in marketing and media opportunities; vaccinated players are free to participate.

Vaccinated players have free access to the saunas and steam rooms; if a player is not vaccinated, they cannot use those rooms.

