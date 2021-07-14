Giants running back Saquon Barkley to be paid in Bitcoin  

New York Giants' star running back Saquon Barkley is not only making big moves on the field but also off of it. The 24-year-old has announced that from now on he will take all of his endorsement money in Bitcoin.

BREAKING: Saquon Barkley has announced on The Best Business Show that he is taking 100% of his endorsement money in Bitcoin going forward.



That's more than $10 million annually.



What a legend. pic.twitter.com/6gpQBewgMv — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 14, 2021

That amounts to over $10 million, with Barkley making the big announcement on the Best Business Show.

The 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year has long been an advocate of cryptocurrency and is now actively using it.

“I’m taking my marketing money in bitcoin,” Barkley said. “Now that I see [issues] with inflation and learning so much about Bitcoin … I think it would be the smart thing to do, the right thing to do, to start taking my investment money through bitcoin."

Barkley has the hashtag #Bitcoin on his Twitter bio and has retweeted multiple Bitcoin and cryptocurrency updates over the past year.

WATCH: New York Giant @Saquon announces his +$10m endorsement income will be converted to #Bitcoin.



+$10m a year straight into $BTC

pic.twitter.com/XKqXme9UOa — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) July 14, 2021

Barkley is not the first NFL player to be involved with cryptocurency

Saquon Barkley is not the first NFL star to be involved with cryptocurrency. Last year, former Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung agreed to receive half of his $13 million salary in Bitcoin.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is another high-profile NFL star who has gotten involved with cryptocurrency. Brady and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, inked an endorsement deal last month with crypto exchange FTX.

Giants sign deal with Crypto firm

The New York Giants became the first NFL team to sign a deal with a cryptocurrency company. In May of this year, the Giants inked a deal with “Grayscale Investments.”

The company sells securities that include Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Grayscale will be a presenting sponsor of the Giants' home games and a supporting sponsor of training camp.

“During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli said in a statement.

“Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.”

Comeback season for Saquon Barkley

The 2018 Pro Bowl running back returns this year after suffering a torn ACL in Week Two of last season. Barkley rushed for over 1000 yards in his first two NFL seasons before suffering a serious knee injury.

Giants fans will be hoping to see Barkley back on the gridiron when the NFL season kicks off in September.

Edited by Arvind Sriram