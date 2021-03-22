NFL: Will the New York Giants make the playoffs in 2021 after signing Kenny Golladay?

After signing defensive end Leonard Williams to a long-term deal, the New York Giants made another splash, signing Kenny Golladay, one of the top free agents coming into the 2021 NFL offseason. The wide receiver signed a 4-year, $76 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants had limited cap space in 2021 and though they were able to make some signings like Williams and Golladay, it came at a cost to the organization. General manager Dave Gettleman will not be able to retain most of the current roster next season, as star running back Saquon Barkley is due to sign a huge extension with the team in 2022.

But with the current roster and the addition of Golladay, can the Giants make it to the 2022 NFL playoffs?

NFL: Only two things stand in the way of the New York Giants making it to the playoffs

With a receiving core of Golladay, John Ross, Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, it certainly seems like quarterback Daniel Jones has all the help he needs in the passing game.

But it will first come down to Jones improving his performances. The former first-round pick's production dipped from his rookie season despite playing one more game in the 2020 season. Jones had 24 TDs in 2019 but threw just 11 in 2020.

Despite being the fourth-most sacked QB in 2020 (45), his completion rate increased slightly from 61.9% to 62.5%. It didn't help that coach Joe Judge decided to rush the young QB back into the lineup after injuring his hamstring in the regular season. Jones was clearly uncomfortable while throwing, but Judge faced little to no criticism for it.

If these additions don't help Jones prosper in the upcoming season, then his time in New York could be up in 2022. Another force that could stop the Giants from entering the 2022 NFL playoffs is the NFC East division.

While the division is among the worst in the NFL, the Giants face tough competition from the Dallas Cowboys and reigning NFC East champions, the Washington Football Team. Washington is expected to win the division again this season after adding veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III to the roster.

Either way, it will be interesting to see who wins the NFC East and heads to the playoffs. No team in the division has been a repeat winner since the 2004 NFL season, but Washington will likely enter as the favorite with an underrated offense and a top-five defense.