5 strengths and weaknesses for the New York Giants heading into the 2021-22 season

The New York Giants are heading into the new NFL season with plenty of optimism regarding their 2021 offense, but they need to overcome various issues that plagued them in 2020.

New York Giants strengths

1. Secondary

The New York Giants have put their energy and resources towards their secondary over the past few seasons. The Giants have added James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan through free agency. Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, and Darnay Holmes were drafted into their ranks. As a result, the Giants created a unit that has an opportunity to be a top-five secondary in the league this season. The Giants' newest accessory, Jackson, received a career-high 82.5 coverage grades in 2019 before missing the majority of last season due to an injury.

𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: The biggest strength of the team heading into training camp is the secondary



📰: https://t.co/8JZYhuJxcs pic.twitter.com/4ZQe2pTNzo — New York Giants (@Giants) June 11, 2021

2. Running Back

All-Pro Saquon Barkley enters his third season with high expectations after a knee injury that sidelined him most of 2020. Saquon can take this renewed Joe Judge-led team far.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) is Questionable to return — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

3. Wide Receiver Corps

The New York Giants wide receiver corp saw a vital upgrade with free-agent catch Kenny Golladay and first-round rookie Kadarius Toney. They can instantly impact the slot and gimmick plays. Golladay, arguably the best catch-point receiver in the league, will immediately add a necessary vertical threat. Golladay can take the pressure off Darius Slayton, who has been a critical playmaker. He matched with Golladay to create one of the best vertical duos in the NFL.

4. Azeez Ojulari

The rookie out of Georgia has an opportunity to soothe some concerns regarding the edge defender's talent on this defense. The Giants' top-four pressure producers last season played on the interior. Azeez Ojulari will look to change that. He showed excellent cornering ability in his draft class and earned a 91.7 pass-rushing grade for the Bulldogs in 2020.

5. Defensive line

The NY Giants defensive front has gone from a question mark to one of their biggest strengths. Last year, the defensive line spearheaded a tremendous effort throughout the season. Leonard Williams was great on the run and showed more as a pass reserve combined with the emergence of Dexter Lawrence. The Giants' defensive line asserts itself as one of the top defenses in the NFC. New addition Austin Johnson will provide good depth up front and Danny Shelton's nose tackle, who will fill the void on the inside.

New York Giants Weakness

1. Quarterback

New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Daniel Jones has trouble progressing through his reads in the passing game. He only had a stretch of growth and momentum before suffering a hamstring injury. The franchise's success revolves around Jones, and the league has redefined itself as an offensive league with a focus on points.

2. Pocket-awareness

The Giants quarterback saw his fumbles drop from 18 to 11 in 2021, but that number is still nerve-wracking. Jones will feel confident if his offensive line has more protection in the pocket, which is essential for success. Jones needs to work on his ball security and awareness from his blindside.

Looking at passing under pressure now...



Jones 2020: 42.6



Eli 2011: 80.6 🐐 — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) February 17, 2021

3. Offensive lineman

The New York Giants' offensive line performance last year wasn't good enough. According to PFF, the Giants offensive line ranked 31st, but general manager Dave Gettleman chose to stick with the same group. The Giants made a mistake in not adding more assets to the line.

4. Guard position

According to experts, one of the significant necessities for New York going into the 2021 NFL draft was offensive help, specifically at the guard position where they had to let veteran Kevin Zeitler go. With six total picks, the Giants chose to pass on drafting an offensive lineman.

5.Play-calling

Last season, Jason Garrett took over as offensive coordinator. There were plenty of inadequacies, from flawed route concepts to a shortage of creativity.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar