NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Giants players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The New York Giants have playoff aspirations entering the 2021 season. Daniel Jones has the best receiving core he's ever had in his young career and the defense is strong. Rebuilding time is over in New York; this team is looking to win now.

With lofty expectations comes interesting roster decisions. Oftentimes, teams looking to win now gravitate towards keeping a veteran over an unproven young player. Training camp in New York is sure to be highly competitive.

5 New York Giants players on the roster bubble

#1 - Dante Pettis, WR

The New York Giants massively improved at the wide receiver position over the offseason. The byproduct of the improved unit means a guy like Pettis is now firmly sitting on the roster bubble. Pettis is a former second-round pick who's never been able to live up to expectations.

Last season, Pettis was cut by the San Franciso 49ers midway through the season and was signed by the Giants. He played two games with New York.

Pettis will be battling John Ross, C.J. Board and David Sills for the final spots at wide receiver. It's hard to envision Pettis making the roster, but a strong training camp could work wonders for his chances.

#2 - Levine Toilolo, TE

The Giants have two tight ends securely locked into roster spots: Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. Next on the depth chart is Kaden Smith, who is very nearly a roster lock as well. Levine Toilolo would be the next tight end to make the team, but it's no guarantee that the Giants opt to keep four tight ends.

Toilolo, a run blocker who's a non-existent threat in the passing game, would have to have an incredible training camp to steal the third tight end spot from Smith.

#3 - Cam Brown, EDGE

As a rookie last season, Cam Brown played a vital role on special teams. Brown played 318 special teams snaps. When looking at the Giants' edge personnel, it's clear Brown will need to showcase his special teams prowess to make the final roster.

The battle at the edge postion will be fun to watch in training camp. Guys like Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines and Ifeadi Odenigbo can all feel relatively safe about their roster spots. Meanwhile Cam Brown is going to have to beat out competition from free-agent signee Ryan Anderson and Trent Harris for one roster spot.

#4 - Isaac Yiadom, CB

Isaac Yiadom played 633 snaps in the Giants' secondary last season. So why is he on the roster bubble?

Simple, the Giants signed Adoree' Jackson this offseason, drafted Aaron Robinson in the third round and Rodarius Williams in the sixth. Add in James Bradberry and Darnay Holmes, and you've got a pretty full corner room.

The best chance for Yiadom to make the roster is by beating out competition from sixth-round pick Williams. Otherwise, his days as a Giants player may be numbered.

#5 - John Ross, WR

Much of what was said about Dante Pettis also applies to John Ross.

Ross has never been able to live up to his high draft selection and he'll be battling three other wide receivers for the last one or two roster spots.

There is a difference between Ross and Pettis, though. Ross has shown much more promise and potential than Pettis. Ross is a speedster who can be a dynamic weapon for any offense.

John Ross just signed with the New York Giants



Never forget the 4.22



pic.twitter.com/k5l9YiGbSw — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 16, 2021

Unfortunately, he's struggled with injuries. In fact, he's already missed some practice time in minicamp with an injury. If Ross can stay healthy, he has a good shot at making the final roster, but he'll need to prove that in training camp.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha