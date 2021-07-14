New York Giants 53-man roster projection: The Giants have handed Daniel Jones the keys, now it's up to him  

Saquon Barkley's season-ending injury destroyed all momentum for the New York Giants. QB Daniel Jones struggled without his safety net in the backfield and a rather weak WR group.

What are the biggest takeaways from our draft class?



Year 3 for Daniel Jones should be the best yet as the New York Giants look to capitalize on a disastrous NFC East division. RB Saquon Barkley will return at some point and there's a decent committee behind him. The team also added playmakers like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney for Jones to distribute the ball to.

On the defensive side of things, the New York Giants have gone younger and have a lot of potential for the future. Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers lead a deep group of safeties while Blake Martinez and Reggie Ragland command the middle with solid LBs. The DL could be one of the best in the league if the edge rushers make a big splash.

The New York Giants are entering camp with head coach Joe Judge in his second season. Their training camp begins on July 27 and here are the projections for the 53-man roster once camp commences.

Who will make the final cuts for the New York Giants' 53-man roster?

Quarterbacks (2): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon

Daniel Jones has shown great potential in the NFL but never had an offense that could carry him over the edge. If he falters in 2021 with issues finding the end-zone and constant turnovers, the New York Giants could second-guess their future.

To help groom Jones, veteran Mike Glennon was signed as the backup and will beat out competition from the young Clayton Thorson.

Runningbacks (4): Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Corey Clement

Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 last year and should be ready to go come the season opener. The New York Giants have stated they won't rush his return and will run with five total RBs in the beginning until Barkely is 100%.

Devontae Booker could start Week 1 with Corey Clement and Gary Brightwell being the change-of-pace options.

Fullback (1): Elijhaa Penny

The New York Giants are one of the few old-fashioned teams that utilize a fullback. Elijhaa Penny will have a job as long as the offense still needs a FB. He'll beat out Cullen Gillaspia with his experience alone.

Wide Recievers (6): Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Dante Pettis, John Ross

The offense needed another playmaker at WR and picked up Kenny Golladay. Darius Slayton is a solid WR2 for the New York Giants and first-round pick Kadarius Toney could see time in the slot with his YAC talents.

Sterling Shepard makes the roster for now, but there are trade rumors surrounding his future. Due to Shepard's uncertain future, John Ross and Dante Pettis will both make the final roster.

Tight Ends (3): Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith

Evan Engram could be a superstar for the New York Giants if he can stop dropping passes. Kyle Rudolph isn't the playmaker he once was, but he can still contribute as a red-zone threat. Kaden Smith was a valuable player last year despite seeing few targets.

Offensive Line (9): Nate Solder, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Zach Fulton, Matt Peart, Andrew Thomas, Will Hernandez, Kyle Murphy, Jonotthan Harrison

Solder, Lemieux, Gates, Fulton and Peart will make up the starting lineup. Hernandez has experience at LG while former first-round pick Andrew Thomas gets pushed into a secondary role with Solder back on the field.

Kyle Murphy won his spot after getting a lot of attention from the coaches. Jonotthan Harrison can provide depth at guard and center.

Defensive Line (5): Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, BJ Hill

The first three make up a great DL for the New York Giants, one that could become a top-five unit. Austin Johnson and B.J. Hill are decent in rotation and the only surprise is that they take a roster spot from Niko Lalos.

Linebackers (10): Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ryan Anderson, Oshane Ximines, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown

Azeez Ojulari with the stab/club. One of the best edge rushers still available in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9P5u9IhdAE — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) April 30, 2021

Rookie Azeez Ojulari joins Lorenzo Carter as the lead pass-rushers. Odenigbo and Anderson are capable as well and could see some playing time.

Oshane Ximines is on the roster bubble but has secured a spot since Ryan Anderson was battling injuries. Martinez, Crowder and Ragland have little competition for their starting roles.

Cornerbacks (5): James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Danny Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Madre Harper

James Bradberry loves to get in your way 😌 pic.twitter.com/cRYv2wXgVT — New York Giants (@Giants) July 12, 2021

Adoree' Jackson claims the second starting role alongside James Bradberry and Aaron Robinson could become the main nickel corner. Holmes and Harper beat out sixth-round pick Rodarius Williams and Sam Beal for depth.

Safeties (5): Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Nate Ebner

The New York Giants will only take four safeties into the season but Nate Ebner is said to be returning to the team after he competes in the Olympics. That gives the Giants quite a group. All of these could potentially be starters in the league. Julian Love stands out as being able to bounce over to CB.

Specialists (3): Graham Gano, Ryan Santoso, Carson Tinker

Graham Gano missed just one FG last year and it was from more than 50 yards out. Ryan Santoso will be a fresh face at punter for the New York Giants and can also contribute as a placekicker.

