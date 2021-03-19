NFL Trade Rumors: Will the New York Giants trade Evan Engram after signing Kyle Rudolph?

The New York Giants signed former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph on Thursday. Immediately after signing Rudolph, rumors began to break about the Giants trading Evan Engram. The New York Giants have been rumored to be trading Engram since last season.

Evan Engram is coming off the worst season of his career in 2020. Signing Kyle Rudolph could be a sign that the Giants are shopping Engram. Even with Evan Engram having the worst season of his career, there is still a market for him this off-season.

Now that the New York Giants have signed Kyle Rudolph, will they trade Evan Engram this off-season?

NFL Trade Rumors: New York Giants should keep Evan Engram for at least one more season

New York Giants TE Evan Engram

The New York Giants needed an upgrade at the tight end position. New York's tight end room consisted of Evan Engram. The other New York Giants tight ends were almost non-existent during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton on the outside, Sterling Shepard in the slot, Evan Engram comeback szn, healthy Saquon Barkley, third-year boom from Daniel Jones, how could it go wrong? pic.twitter.com/cBDlSRFYem — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 17, 2021

It's hard to believe that the New York Giants are shopping Evan Engram. Daniel Jones needs more weapons on offense to throw the football to. With Saquon Barkley returning from injury, the Giants can implement a better play action pass game with both Rudolph and Engram.

Not to mention that Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph are two different tight ends. Evan Engram is more of a pass catching tight end and is not known for his blocking skills. Kyle Rudolph is more of an all-around tight end who can block and catch the football.

Maybe he can teach Evan Engram a thing or two about that... https://t.co/nkYocsVsaz — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) March 18, 2021

With the Giants adding Kyle Rudolph if they keep Evan Engram, they have the best of two worlds at tight end. Engram is quick and can give defenses headaches down the field. Rudolph has a big frame and reliable hands that will keep defensive coordinators up at night trying to develop a gameplan to stop him.

Let's not forget that Saquon Barkley is coming off a rough ACL injury and the Giants cannot expect him to be able to carry their offense. The Giants are rumored to be signing Kenny Golladay as well this off-season. If the Giants miss out on Kenny Golladay, they almost have to keep Evan Engram.

If the New York Giants are able to land Kenny Golladay, then they might start to shop Engram. It's in the best interest of the New York Giants offense to keep Evan Engram for at least one more year.