Kadarius Toney's rookie contract: How much did the New York Giants sign their first-round pick for?

The New York Giants selected former University of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, with their 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Giants are expecting to use Kadarius Toney in multiple positions on their offensive line during his rookie season.

Kadarius Toney had great success at the University of Florida. His senior season was his most successful campaign as he caught 70 passes for 984 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Toney also added 29 rushing attempts for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Before his senior season, the Florida Gators labeled Kadarius Toney as a utility positional player. Toney's ability to be used in multiple positions made him an exciting prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. On Thursday, the New York Giants made it official and signed their 20th overall pick to his first contract in the NFL.

Breaking down Kadarius Toney's four-year, $13.7 million rookie contract

The New York Giants have locked up their first-round wide receiver for the next four years with an optional fifth year. Kadarius Toney's four-year deal is fully guaranteed, and if the Giants pick up the fifth-year option, he will become a free agent in 2026. Here's the breakdown for the four-year deal Kadarius Toney signed.

The #Giants agreed to terms with first-round pick Kadarius Toney on his four-year, $13,719,508 fully guaranteed rookie deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2021

Kadarius Toney's rookie contract breakdown:

Contract Terms: four-years, $13,719,508

four-years, $13,719,508 Signing Bonus: $7,337,824

$7,337,824 Average Salary: $3,429,877

$3,429,877 Guraunteed at Signing: $13,719,508

$13,719,508 Total guraunteed: $13,719,508

$13,719,508 Free Agent: 2026

Now that the Giants have inked the first-round pick, how do they plan on using him during his rookie season? The New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on Tiki and Tierney to discuss the Giants' plans with Toney. Here is what Judge had to say about their rookie receiver and how they plan to use him this season:

"We are going to look to play him to his strengths, and so there's going to be some things you'll see that may look similar to what he did in college, although it's a different system."

"So we are going to be looking to go ahead and make sure we create enough versatility in his game to play him in different spots to play him in our system. But also we'll have to change our system as we do with everything, to cater to our players," added Judge.

New York Giants can be "really creative" with Kadarius Toney on offense:https://t.co/gvAsEd6kyz pic.twitter.com/yjyf5XJ5Nc — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 1, 2021

The New York Giants will have two players that are dangerous in the open field in 2021 as Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley are going to cause issues for most NFL defenses. Joe Judge is going about this the right way and the Giants have a great chance at making the playoffs and winning the NFC East division in 2021.

