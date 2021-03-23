NFL Free Agency: New York Giants land CB Adoree Jackson

The New York Giants announced on Monday that they have reached a deal with former Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson.

New York's deal with Jackson is a three-year, $39 million one. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down the deal on his Twitter page.

Adoree Jackson's contract breakdown:

Signing bonus: $13.5 million.

Total guaranteed: $26.5 million.

Year 1 total: $16 million.

Total deal worth: $44.5 million with incentives.

This is the second big signing for the New York Giants. They recently added former Detroit Lions star wide receiver Kenny Golladay. They have now made a big move at the defensive side of the football by signing Adoree Jackson.

On that note, let's take a look at how Adoree Jackson could improve the New York Giants secondary in 2021.

NFL Free Agency: How can Adoree Jackson help the New York Giants secondary in 2021?

New York Giants CB Adoree Jackson

Adoree Jackson has only given up four receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the last two seasons. The New York Giants are getting a young cornerback who still has room for growth. Jackson hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential.

Adoree Jackson also brings the Giants a secure tackler to the cornerback position. Over the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Jackson has registered 200 total tackles, with 176 of them being solo tackles.

The New York Giants are also getting a reliable cornerback who has started 41 of 46 games over the past four seasons with the Titans.

Adoree Jackson is a difference-maker in defense for the Giants. He has broken up 33 passes and recorded six tackles for loss.

Adoree Jackson's interception totals are not the only reason for the Giants signing him on a big deal. Jackson has only intercepted two passes over the last four years. The Giants are signing Adoree Jackson because of his ability to defend and tackle exceptionally well too.

With the signing of Kenny Golladay and Adoree Jackson, the New York Giants have officially made the NFC East a three-team race. The Adoree Jackson signing puts the New York Giants ahead of the Washington Football Team and a close second to the Dallas Cowboys in this race.

When looking at the gap between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, it's extremely close, and the Cowboys don't have much room for error. The Giants have done more than enough this NFL off-season to help them make a realistic run at the playoffs next season.