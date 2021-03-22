NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tennessee Titans’ Adoree Jackson expected to sign with New York Giants

The New York Giants are set to meet with former Tennessee Titans defensive back Adoree Jackson. New York has made great moves this offseason and if they can acquire Jackson, it will add to their list of good signings. The Giants brought back Leonard Williams, signed Kenny Golladay, signed John Ross III, and could now potentially sign Adoree Jackson.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is entering his second season with the team and has made moves to put the Giants back in the playoffs. With the NFC East coming off one of the worst seasons in division history, the Giants have a good chance at winning their division in 2021. The New York Giants need help in their secondary and Adoree Jackson has the skill set to make major contributions.

NFL Free Agency Rumors: Will the New York Giants sign CB Adoree Jackson?

Jabrill Peppers and Daniel Jones were huge contributors to the New York Giants signing Kenny Golladay. Now the Giants need the two to work their magic again so that they can land Adoree Jackson, who has spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans starting 41 of 46 total games that he has played with the team.

One of the most important people in the Giants entire organization this week?



Jabrill Peppers.



Played a big role in the recruitment of Kenny Golladay, including a dinner together in Hoboken. Now, he’s chatting with FA CB Adoree Jackson, making case for Big Blue.



A closer! — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 21, 2021

During Jackson's time with the Tennessee Titans, he showed that he is a great open field tackler at his corner position. Adoree Jackson also showed the ability to break up passes that are thrown at him. Let's take a look at the stats that Adoree Jackson produced for the Tennessee Titans.

Adoree Jackson's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 200

-- Pass deflections: 33

-- Tackles for loss: 6

-- Interceptions: 2

I’m told the #Giants have put a “high priority” on signing Adoree Jackson. DBs Jabrill Peppers and Darnay Holmes are both recruiting the playmaking corner. Remember, Kenny Golladay’s cap hit was negotiated down - leaving ample space for the G-Men to try and sign Jackson. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2021

Jackson's interception numbers are not eye-popping, but his pass deflections is a great number at 33. This shows that Adoree Jackson has the ability to lockdown wide receivers during the game. The third area that pops up is his total tackles. His 200 total tackles consisted of 176 solo tackles and 24 assisted tackles.

If the New York Giants can land Adoree Jackson, they will fill a void in their defense from 2020. The New York Giants gave up 22 passing touchdowns during the 2020-2021 NFL season. They also gave up 258.1 passing yards a game to opposing quarterbacks. Adoree Jackson's ability to lockdown receivers could help the New York Giants shrink those totals in the 2021-2022 NFL season.