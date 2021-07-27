NFL Rookie Madden 22 Ratings Rankings

Ahead of Madden 22's release on August 17th, player ratings are starting to drop as a teaser. The highly-anticipated Madden 22 rookie ratings dropped with the top ten players. There were a few surprises in the rankings and just one defensive player that made the list. Of the other nine, all but one are skill players. So where did top rookies like Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts land in the Madden 22 rookie rankings? Did Mac Jones make the list? Trey Lance? Jaycee Horn? Micah Parsons?

Top ten Madden 22 rookie player ratings

#1 - Kyle Pitts- Atlanta- TE- 81

Kyle Pitts has the LONGEST wingspan of any NFL TE or WR in the last 20 years. pic.twitter.com/AGXVHea7e9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 24, 2021

We projected Kyle Pitts to get an 81 Madden 22 rating and he got what he deserved. Honestly, it's a surprise he was the top rookie ahead of Trevor Lawrence. The fourth overall pick was one of the best prospects in the draft. In 3 years at Florida, Pitts had 1,492 receiving yards and 18 TDs. He should see a higher rating as the season goes on as a top target for QB Matt Ryan.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville - QB - 78

48 days

In his first career college game, Trevor Lawrence tossed 3 TDs as Clemson made light work of Furman 48-7, setting the tone for what would end up being one of the greatest seasons by any team in college football history. pic.twitter.com/aJcqWU6Dp3 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) July 19, 2021

The number one overall pick was projected to have an 81 Madden 22 rating like Kyle Pitts, but falls to second-best with a 78. The #1 pick doesn't always receive the best rookie rating, but Trevor Lawrence is the best QB in this class. He had 10,098 passings yards, 90 TDs, 17 INTs, 943 rushing yards, and 18 TDs during his three years at Clemson.

#3 - Jaylen Waddle- Miami- WR - 76

Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp

Jaylen Waddle was projected to receive a 75 Madden 22 rating but a 76 is even better. He was the sixth pick in the draft after accumlinating 1,999 receiving yads and 17 TDs in three seasons at Alabama. He's the top-rated rookie and even beat out his former teammate and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

#4 - Patrick Surtain ll - Denver - CB - 76

2021 NFL Draft

Madden's 22 player rating for Patrick Surtain was projected at 74 as the 9th overall pick (2nd CB drafted). Receiving a 76 and being ranked higher than Jaycee Horn (1st CB drafted), shows that Denver has a gem on their hands. He had four INTs, 24 passes defended, six tackles for loss, and 116 tackles at Alabama. He's a lock-down corner on an already stacked roster for the Broncos.

#5 - Zach Wilson - NY Jets - QB - 75

Zach Wilson is the Rookie QB to look out for. This young man is MUST SEE TV! Carry the hell on... pic.twitter.com/bC4I5fM99O — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 23, 2021

We originally projected Wilson with a 78. He was the second overall pick and second QB taken after all. He had just 7,652 passing yards with 56 TDs and 15 INTs at BYU. Zach Wilson will be hoping to avoid a disastrous start like Sam Darnold had with the Jets.

#6 - Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati - WR - 75

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Ja'Marr Chase was projected at a 79 Madden 22 rating as the first WR taken at #5. Some see him as being overdrafted and not even the best WR in the draft. He will be paired with his former QB at LSU in Joe Burrow and has just 2,093 receiving yards and 23 TDs in college. He opted out of 2020 to focus on his NFL career.

#7 - DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia - WR - 75

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

DeVonta Smith won the Heisman as an undersized yet athletic receiver. He was never going to be the highest-rated Madden 22 rookie WR, but is still a special talent. The Eagles drafted him at #10 as a target across the middle. He had 3,965 yards and 46 TDs at Alabama.

#8 - Penei Sewell - Detroit - OT - 75

Highest Overall PFF College Grade against DL Drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft since 2014 (since 2015 NFL Draft, among OTs):



1. Navy Blake Copeland - 91.9

2. Texas Connor Williams - 91.6

3. Ohio State Taylor Decker - 88.1🦁

4. Oregon Penei Sewell - 86.4🦁#OnePride pic.twitter.com/PFKwKeaBZY — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) July 21, 2021

Sewell was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions, but should have gone #4 or #5. He had a projected Madden 22 rating of 81, so a 75 rating in Madden 22 is a bit disappointing. He allowed one sack through 1,376 snaps at Oregon and was PFF's highest-graded OT ever. He will be a prime protector for QB Jared Goff.

#9 - Trey Lance - San Francisco - QB - 74

San Francisco 49ers Off-Season Workout

Trey Lance was the third QB taken at #3 and will likely be the only top-ten draft pick to not start Week 1. He had 2,947 passing yards, 30 TDs and just 1 INT at NDSU with 1,325 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Still, he had just one full season in college and played in a total of three games over the other two seasons. His inexperience gives him a lower Madden 22 rating and the fact that he will be on the bench for awhile.

#10 - Justin Fields - Chicago - QB - 74

Justin Fields believes he’s the man that’s gonna help turn around the Bears. pic.twitter.com/eBi1QyntB4 — BFR (@BearsFilmRoom) July 22, 2021

The only non-top 10 draft pick to make the list is Justin Fields, which means Jaycee Horn at #8 didn't have a decent Madden 22 rating. He will sit behind Andy Dalton to start the season after having 5,701 passing yards, 67 TDs, 9 INTs, 1,13 rushing yards, and 19 TDs. He played a year at Georgia before starting the next two at Ohio State.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar