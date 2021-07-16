Justin Fields set to rock the show, p in Bears uniform with visor

He may not be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears yet, but Justin Fields certainly looks the part. The 22-year-old rookie QB was seen on Instagram today rocking the visor look during a photo shoot for Oakley.

The six-foot-three, 228 lbs play-caller looked like a superstar in the making in the Chicago Bear uniform with a dark, reflective visor. It's a sight that may just bring a tear to long-suffering Bears fans' eyes.

Fields projected to be one of the top rookie QBs

The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback ranked third on ESPN´s top 10 rookie leaderboard passing and touchdown categories. He was rated only behind Jacksonville´s Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets´ Zach Wilson.

Which rookie QB will throw the most TDs? 🏈@MikeClayNFL predicts rookie leaders in 10 stat areas: https://t.co/s8AUt09ISH pic.twitter.com/ptodEnLDsz — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) May 27, 2021

Bears fans dying (literally) to see Fields get down to business

Scott Morrow, a 41-year-old Bears fan, was shot in the back while walking to a friend’s place in Humboldt Park on June 20. Morrow was quickly treated and taken to Mount Sinai hospital.

According to 670 the Score, Morrow’s first thoughts were of his mother, family and friends. Eventually, his thoughts turned to his beloved Chicago Bears, more specifically rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has renewed his hope in the franchise.

“Within a couple moments, I thought well, I’m 41, pretty much all of Chicago has gone our whole lives without even having great prospects for a franchise quarterback, I can’t die before seeing Justin Fields take the field, man,” Morrow said on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 the Score.

Rushing TDs coming to Chicago ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pHPiPhICgQ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 16, 2021

Bears under pressure to start Fields

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has already named free-agent signing Andy Dalton as the week one starter, but that hasn't stopped calls to start Fields immediately.

Most NFL pundits and Bears fans want to see Justin Fields given the opportunity to turn the franchise around right from the outset this season. Veteran QB Andy Dalton struggled last year in Dallas and lacks the explosive playmaking ability of rookie Fields. Perhaps more importantly, he can't rock the visor like the first-year star either.

Is it time for Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy to be brave and go with their rookie quarterback?

