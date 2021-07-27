Madden 22 rookie ratings released: Complete list and details of top rookies

Many fans have been anxiously wondering who the top rookies will be in Madden 22. Will their favorite new player make the list? Above all, will they be usable in the game?

EA has started to release their ratings across the game, starting with the top rookies. There are some surprises regarding Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and the highest rated rookie in the game.

Additionally, the list prompts more questions. What are the other quarterback prospect ratings in Madden 22? Exactly how low are some of the other rookies rated? Unfortunately, there is still more waiting to be done.

That said, here is a look at the top rookie players and their official ratings for Madden 22.

Madden 22 rookie ratings

#1 - Kyle Pitts (81 overall)

Kyle Pitts is the highest-rated rookie going into Madden 22 and the only rookie with an 80+ rating. Pitts was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick. In 2019 and 2020, Pitts earned 97 catches for about 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The top quarterback prospect also has the highest rookie quarterback rating in Madden 22. Trevor Lawrence was drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 25 games, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his passes and earned over 10,000 yards while throwing for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

#3 - Jaylen Waddle (76 overall)

Jaylen Waddle surprised many when he was drafted over teammate DeVonta Smith, and he sprung another surprise after being rated higher in Madden 22. Waddle was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth overall pick in the draft. In 2019, Waddle earned 560 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. In 2020, Waddle earned 591 yards and four touchdowns in six games.

#4 - Patrick Surtain II (76 overall)

The top rookie cornerback prospect was selected by the Denver Broncos with the ninth overall pick. The cornerback was selected over Justin Fields, who was also available.

Zach Wilson was selected with the second overall pick in the draft by the New York Jets. In 30 games, Wilson threw for over 7,600 yards, 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Wilson will have a lot on his plate in attempting to resurrect a franchise that has seen as much turnover at quarterback as any team in the last decade.

#6 - Ja'Marr Chase (75 overall)

Ja'Marr Chase was selected fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2019, Chase had 84 catches for 1780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He will be attempting to fill the AJ Green-sized hole on the roster. Chase will be instrumental in getting Joe Burrow's second season off the ground.

#7 - DeVonta Smith (75 overall)

While Jaylen Waddle was drafted ahead of Smith and received a better Madden 22 rating, Smith is right behind him in both areas. He was drafted tenth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith had the best year of his college career in 2020. He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games.

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Penei Sewell is the top rookie lineman in Madden 22. Sewell was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions. He will be joining Frank Ragnow, who earned a massive extension this offseason.

It was clear with this pick that the Lions are attempting to give Jared Goff as clean a pocket as possible this year. At 325 pounds and 6'6", Sewell is a great size to hold his own in the NFL.

Edited by Rohit Mishra