Madden 22's rookie ratings are dropping all over the place. While a number of rookies have grabbed headlines since, there is the small question of the New England Patriots' draft pick in the game.

How is the future of the Patriots panning out in the eyes of EA Sports? Is a dark winter coming or a peaceful spring? What is Mac Jones' Madden 22 rating and is it fair?

Mac Jones in Madden 22: 71 overall

Madden 22 has not been kind to Mac Jones. At 71 overall, Jones will not be a very usable player in the game. When a player's overall rating drops below 77, their accuracy tends to lose games as often as they win. Top Madden players run the risk of losing games when using a quarterback rated as low as Jones.

Low-rated quarterbacks tend to over-throw receivers more often than not. Most of the time, this leads to frustrating, incomplete passes. However, on certain plays, overthrows could lead to interceptions due to no fault of the player on the sticks. For this reason, Mac Jones will be an unpopular player to use in his current state.

Rating the rating: Is it fair?

Jones' rating is a little harsh. He's coming off a national title in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Madden argues that Jones was carried by one of the most loaded offensive rosters in the country. Having Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith to throw at on every play was a luxury that lifted Jones to a level he had no right to be at is probably the argument.

While there is a legitimate argument to be made about that talent, it should also be noted that winning a national championship is never easy. He still had to show up in the biggest of spots and run a clean offensive operation. This gives him intangibles that other prospects do not have in their arsenal.

Last season, Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. These numbers are impressive, to say the least.

The biggest question about Mac Jones is his availability. At the Senior Bowl, Jones showed up for practice and looked to be in good shape to play in the game. However, speaking at the last press conference before the game, he talked about some mysterious soreness that ultimately kept him out of the game.

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

He could have been sitting out in the interest of keeping his draft stock high. However, it sets a tone for his NFL career. Madden noticed this and appears to be slapping Jones on the wrist.

Is his rating fair? Given his history, there are reasons to keep him out of the top few rookie ratings. However, he should get more respect for what he has accomplished. Perhaps a few numbers higher would do the trick?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha