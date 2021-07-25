NFL Trade Rumors: Za’Darius Smith unhappy with Green Bay Packers' contract structure

The Packers have been at the center of the NFL offseason. Between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' open frustrations with the team, the Packers have their hands full. However, the nightmare may not be over.

Rumors are swirling that pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is unhappy with his contract structure. Could this lead to a hold-out? Here's a look at Smith's current contract and where the issue may be.

Za'Darius Smith's greenback problem with the Green Bay Packers

Smith's contract

In 2019, Za'Darius Smith signed a deal worth $66 million over four years, according to Spotrac. It came with a $20 million signing bonus. However, since then, Smith's base salary has been very low. His base salary was $1 million in 2019, $2 million in 2020, and less than $1 million in 2021.

At the same time, Smith is coming off of the two best years of his career. In 2019, Smith earned 13.5 sacks. In 2020, Smith earned 12.5 sacks. Players with that number of sacks should not be making only a million dollars per season as a salary.

NFC NORTH NEWS: Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers have reportedly broken off talks for a contract extension. It comes as questions surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ status for the upcoming season. https://t.co/tGYOuVWYsn — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 23, 2021

However, his contract is backloaded. In 2022, Smith is poised to make $14.5 million as a base salary. However, taking into account his bonuses, Smith is supposed to make over $28 million. Meanwhile, his dead cap hit is only $12 million. Meaning, the Packers are setting themselves up for reasons to move on from Smith if he is anything but perfect in 2021.

Smith could be looking to side-step this pressure by renegotiating a new deal with the Packers. Basically, he is likely looking for an updated salary to keep him around as long as possible while making the most money.

Based on the way the contract is set up now, the Packers will be looking at a pass rusher on the wrong side of the 30 year old in 2022. Smith would also be asking for the most money from the contract.

Assuming the Packers pay Smith the remainder of his money in full, he will be a 31-year old free agent in 2023 and go back to making little money. If Smith can capitalize on his current remaining youth and set up a deal beyond 2023, he would effectively be saving his job next season and past 2023 in one move.

