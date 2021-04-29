Green Bay Packers Salary Cap: How much cap space do they have in 2021?

With the 2021 NFL Draft set to begin tomorrow night, the Green Bay Packers need to ensure they do not cross the salary cap limit while drafting in players.

The Packers aren't up on the board until pick No.29, but even so, rookie talent isn't free and NFL officials will be keeping a close eye on Green Bay's financials.

The Packers came within a game of making it to the Super Bowl last year, and that's despite the fact they blew their 2020 first-round pick on QB Jordan Love, when they already had a prime MVP winner in Aaron Rodgers operating under center.

Coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay war room will no doubt attempt to strengthen the backfield to aid Rodgers in his pursuit of a second Super Bowl ring. However, they also need to ensure they don't break the salary cap limit in pursuit of that hot, new, young WR that fans are clamoring for.

Failure to comply with the NFL's salary cap regulations could lead to financial penalties and even the loss of draft picks at future events.

With the new season set to get underway on September 9, the Green Bay Packers must ensure they stay under (or get back under) the $182.5 million salary cap limit.

How much cap space do the Green Bay Packers have ahead of the 2021 NFL season?

As of April 28 (the day before the 2021 NFL Draft), the Green Bay Packers have a modest $2,612,321 of available cap room. That's despite releasing star-C Corey Linsley (Chargers) and RB2 Jamaal Williams (Lions), among others, in a bid to get back under cap during the free agency period.

As the Packers are already close to their cap limit, there is a high probability that further roster reductions will occur before the new season kicks off in the autumn. It will also be tough for Green Bay to add any of the top-rated players still hovering about in free agency, so the draft will be of the utmost importance to them.

Who is the highest-paid Green Bay Packers player in 2021?

Unsurprisingly, the highest-paid Packers player on the roster is QB and 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Rodgers' cap number is set at $37,202,000. The signal-caller is set to earn a guaranteed salary of $6,800,000, as well as a prorated bonus of $14,352,000 and a roster bonus of $6,800,000.