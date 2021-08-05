Predicting division winners from the AFC

The AFC conference is loaded with talented teams heading into the 2021 season, perhaps the most competitive we've seen in recent years. The NFL preseason is set to kick off this week, meaning it's time to predict winners for each division in the AFC.

Last season, the AFC division winners featured the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

Let's take a look at which teams will likely be crowned division champions this season.

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

After an impressive 14-2 season in 2019, Baltimore followed that up with a strong 11-5 record in 2020. Lamar Jackson appeared human last season as his numbers dipped slightly across the board.

The Ravens quarterback threw for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine picks while rushing for over 1,000 yards. NFL defenses started to catch on to the Ravens' run-first approach and keyed in on it, forcing Jackson to throw the ball with inadequate pass catchers outside of Mark Andrews.

Fortunately, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome drafted two highly-rated receivers this year. Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace will join a pass-catching group comprised of newly-signed Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews, giving the former MVP legitimate weapons on offense.

A horrendous passing attack still landed Baltimore with an 11-5 record, so one can only imagine how dynamic their offense will be this season.

Gonna be a lot more Rashod Bateman jerseys at M&T Bank Stadium soon enough. (via @ravens) pic.twitter.com/TKVNWfoEN8 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 31, 2021

On the defensive side of the ball, we already know how dominant the Ravens are. They ranked second in the league a season ago in total defense, allowing the NFL's second fewest points per game at 18.9, and seventh-fewest yards per game at 329.8.

Led by their cornerback trio of Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, they're legit.

Expect Baltimore to overtake the 2020 AFC North champs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and impose their will over the new-look Browns.

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the best at his position ever since he started in 2018. Already having a Hall of Fame resume, the 25-year-old has his eyes set on an undefeated season -- a feat the 2007 Patriots fell short of by one game.

.@PatrickMahomes is out here making the no-look pass look easy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AEzZy6R8LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021

If he has those aspirations, then it's over for the AFC West. Don't get me wrong, the AFC West is talented. Justin Herbert and the Chargers look like playoff contenders, and the Broncos are a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

However, Mahomes and this Kansas City Chiefs are built differently. The explosive Tyreek Hill, athletic Travis Kelce and promising running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, coupled with an underrated defense led by Tryann Mathieu, make this team the scarriest in the conference.

The Chiefs will be the winners of this division for quite some time.

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

King Henry.

Enough said. Derrick Henry compiled more than 2,000 yards rushing last season, along with an incredible 17 touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill (3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns) has had a late surge in his career, playing like an All-Pro quarterback over the course of the past few seasons. Rising superstar A.J. Brown concluded his sophomore season with 70 catches, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

And guess what? They acquired the most dominant receiver over the past decade: Julio Jones.

You’re looking at the only offensive trios with 90+ PFF Grades in 2020 👀



… and the Titans added Julio Jones 😳 pic.twitter.com/3H08HtPzIO — PFF (@PFF) August 4, 2021

Yes, their defense remains an issue, however, when you have an offense that explosive, you don't need a top-10 defense to win your division.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is undergoing surgery that'll sideline him for 5-12 weeks. The biggest threat to the Tennessee Titans just lost their most valuable player for a good chunk of the season.

The Texans possess one of the worst rosters in the league and it's unclear if Deshaun Watson will play this season; and Jacksonville is in rebuilding mode with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Tennessee already has arguably the best roster in the AFC South, and with Wentz's injury, the division title will remain theirs for yet another season.

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills organization could not be any happier about Tom Brady chosing to leave their division and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen finished last season as an MVP candidate, assisted by the league leader in receptions (127) and yards (1,535), Stefon Diggs.

Diggs completely changed the complexion of the team and the trajectory of Josh Allen. Cole Beasley wound up on the All-Pro second team as a result of Allen's drastic improvement.

The quarterback has now reached new heights.

Stop comparing your team’s young QB to #Bills Josh Allen. Your team’s young QB can't do this. pic.twitter.com/DI2gOtY1yH — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) July 28, 2021

The defense got better throughout the season as players came back from injury. After Week 9, the Bills owned the sixth-best run defense and the second-best third-down defense as a result of the returns of Matt Milano, Josh Norman, Tryel Dodson and Levi Wallace.

For the rest of the AFC East, the Patriots still pose a formidable threat with Cam Newton and Bill Belichick. However, they don't have the firepower or the star talent to compete with Buffalo. The Dolphins are a nice team, as well. But the same goes for them.

This division will go to the Bills for the second consecutive year.

