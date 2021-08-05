5 Bold predictions for Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the strongest teams in the NFL and are the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the third year running. With Patrick Mahomes entering his prime years, they will likely be just as good, if not better, over the coming seasons.

The Chiefs' offensive core, which has led them to two straight Super Bowls, is still intact and will look to play on the front foot as they have always done. However, there could be some surprises and deviations from previous years and expectations.

Here are some of our boldest predictions.

Bold predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Season

#1 - Longest Winning Streak

Expect the Kansas City Chiefs to have the longest winning streak and best record this upcoming season. While they may not have won the Super Bowl last season, they did have a stellar regular season, going 14-2.

Their first couple of games this season are against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. The Kansas City Chiefs should create sufficient momentum from victories in these opening games to last the entire season.

Barring their battles against the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers in Week 5 and Week 9, respectively, the Chiefs will be heavy favorites in all their games.

#2 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire to become as crucial as Patrick Mahomes

Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not set the league on fire in his rookie season in 2020. However, he cobbled up a decent return, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

Now that he has at least one season at the top level, he is ripe for success. Considering that Le’Veon Bell and Damien Williams are no longer with the team, Edwards-Helaire will be a prime asset in the running game. Expect him to blossom into one of the most important players on this explosive offense.

#3 - Travis Kelce will not always be a starter

The time has come for Travis Kelce to look after his health to prolong his career. While he has been the go-to man for Patrick Mahomes since he took over the starting job, Kelce needs to stay fresh to have the same effect deep into the season.

He will be given more rest and protection during the regular season so that he can explode in the playoffs.

#4 - Lucas Niang will rise again

After opting out in 2020, expect Lucas Niang to challenge for the starting role at both left and right tackle. If he plays well, the Kansas City Chiefs will go a long way.

Reid says #Chiefs Lucas Niang is in great shape — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 31, 2021

#5 - Frank Clark and Chris Jones will both have 10+ sacks

This is a massive call considering how much the Kansas City Chiefs prioritize offense.

Clark managed six while Jones racked up 7.5 sacks last season and both are expected to improve in this upcoming campaign. Especially the former, who is one of the highest-paid in his position.

