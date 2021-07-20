NFL Power Rankings 2021: Kansas City Chiefs, No. 2 ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs went 14-2 in 2020 as they made a run for their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Although this time, the results weren't the same as in 2019, as the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

The Chiefs' Achilles heel in their Super Bowl run was their offensive line. The Chiefs' o-line was diminished due to injury and was a reason why their offense struggled to be productive. That left quarterback Patrick Mahomes to try and make plays happen on his own.

This off-season, the Chiefs focused on reconfiguring their offensive line, which now features Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, rookie Creed Humphrey, Laurent Duvenay-Tardif, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long, who came out of retirement to sign with the Chiefs.

Kansas City now seem poised to make another run at the Super Bowl and seem to have all the tools to do so.

Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 record, offensive and defensive stats

2020 record: 14-2

2020 Offensive and Defensive stats and rankings:

The Chiefs' offense was ranked first out of all 32 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs scored 29.6 points per game, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 4,854 yards in 2020.

The Chiefs defense' was ranked 16th among all NFL teams, though. Their defense struggled at times, allowing 358.3 yards per game to their opponents. The Chiefs also allowed an average of 22.6 points per game.

What areas do the Kansas City Chiefs need to improve on?

#1 Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been the biggest improvement the team has made this off-season. Kansas City were able to sign free agent guard Joe Thuney. Meanwhile, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff will be returning to the Chiefs after he decided to opt out in 2020, returning to Canada and the front lines of the battle after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs drafted two offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their second-round pick, Alabama center Creed Humphrey and Tennessee guard Trey Smith, who was drafted in the sixth round.

The Chiefs will also be utilizing two of the 2020 undrafted free agents in Yasir Durant and Darryl Williams. Another free agent signing this off-season was Kyle Long, who came out of retirement to sign with the Chiefs. Long, though, suffered an injury during OTAs and is expected to return some time during the training camp.

Creed Humphrey. 🗣️🗣️🗣️



"At the college level, I’ve snapped to the best of the best and now in the NFL, I’ll have the chance to snap to the best of the best. I’m not too nervous about it or anything."#OUDNA | #ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/djvzBbRr9d — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) July 14, 2021

#2 Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest improvement needs to be their red-zone defense. The Chiefs allowed an over 76% passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in the red zone.

To create a bigger presence in the red zone, the Chiefs have worked to improve their linebacker core. That includes drafting linebacker Nick Bolton out of Missouri in the second round. Bolton will add speed and athleticism to the defense that the Chiefs lacked in 2020, as well as the natural ability of Willie Gay Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also hopeful that cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will be the playmaker that he can be.

How can the Kansas City Chiefs make a run at the Super Bowl?

Key players that can help Kansas City Chiefs make a Super Bowl run:

Besides the improvements mentioned above in the offensive line and in defense, the Chiefs have one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to be one of the best and is a leader on and off the field, which allows the team to have such impeccable chemistry. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are the best at their positions and make it easy for Mahomes to make plays.

Considering that the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to maintain a bulk of their roster the last few seasons, they seem destined for another Super Bowl run.

