Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster projection 

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC Title and the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season. With two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2020, the Chiefs are on pace to do it again this season.

The odds are still in their favor even though the Chiefs have made some significant changes to their roster this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed unprecedented success in his first three seasons as an NFL starter, but @jeffrichadiha says the Kansas City Chiefs superstar faces a brand new challenge in 2021.https://t.co/JksmeUaUzy pic.twitter.com/1EiSxYv5X8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 18, 2021

Predicting the Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster

Offense:

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pretty set offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offensive weapons are all returning after a successful campaign last time out with the exception of running back Le'Veon Bell.

Quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to carry just two quarterbacks on the active roster with additional one on the practice squad if needed.

Now Healthy, Patrick Mahomes Is Still Driven By The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss https://t.co/eLqO3YHzlX — Forbes (@Forbes) June 19, 2021

Running Backs:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should play a bigger role in 2021 for the Chiefs after an unproductive 2020 season.

Wide Receivers:

Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeMarcus Robinson, Antonio Callaway

Six wide receivers will make the 53-man roster with the above mentioned names all used as starting receivers. Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp are the contenders with an opportunity to take a chance at special teams.

Tight Ends:

Travis is always first on the depth chart, but the Chiefs also have rookie Noah Gray, who will be the second option. There are rumors swirling that the Chiefs could make an acquisition of an additional tight end, perhaps even Zach Ertz.

Offensive Line:

This is where the Chiefs will make their biggest change since the Super Bowl last season. The Chiefs believe they lost Super Bowl LV because the offensive line wasn't strong enough.

The Chiefs signed Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this offseason but has suffered an injury, and it is unclear when he will become available. The Chiefs traded Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens, who will start at left guard.

The Chiefs used their second-round draft pick in 2021 to get Creed Humphrey, who will become the starting center; Austin Blythe can also play center. Left guard Joe Thuney will return to the offensive line as well. Martinas Rankin, Trey Smith and Mike Remmers should all make the final roster as additional depth options.

Defense

Defensive Tackles:

Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Jarran Reed

The Chiefs usually carry three defensive tackles in Jones, Nnadi and Reed. Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders may end up being the odd men out unless something big happens in training camp.

Defensive Ends:

Franck Clark, Taco Charlton, Michael Danna

Joshua Kaindoh and Tim Ward are the additional options at defensive end. Both men can be valuable to the practice squad, if not picked up by another team.

Linebackers:

Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr., Ben Niemann

Rookie Nick Bolton will definitely make the final cut and he could also be seen as a starting linebacker as well. Dorian O'Daniel hasn't had a lot of production in his last few seasons and is likely to lose his starting spot.

Cornerbacks:

DeAndre Baker, Mike Hughes, L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton

The Chiefs have one of the strongest cornerback squads in the NFL. They acquired DeAndre Baker this offseason and traded Mike Hughes from the Vikings.

Safeties:

Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorenson, Will Parks and Armani Watts

The Chiefs secondary is perhaps the best, not only in defense but also for entire roster.

