Breakdown of Mike Hughes' contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

The Minnesota Vikings picked Hughes in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, but the cornerback has failed to live up to his hype which prompted the team to trade him to the Chiefs.

The Minnesota Vikings declined the fifth-year option on Hughes' rookie contract at the beginning of May. Now with the trade, the Vikings will save about $1,900,000 in cap space.

Chiefs traded for CB Mike Hughes, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2021

Mike Hughes' contract details

The Chiefs will now pay Hughes' 2021 base salary of $1,825,566. The Vikings, however, will pay the cornerback the remaining $1,314,088 of his prorated signing bonus.

Quick look at CB Mike Hughes, the former first round draft pick the Chiefs picked up in a trade with the VIkings on Thursday, as first reported by Adam Schefter. https://t.co/kAtwFx4uvs — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 13, 2021

A highly-touted cornerback out of the University of Central Florida, Hughes was a member of UCF's undefeated team in 2017. During his time with the Vikings, he tallied 80 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and thirteen passes defended over three seasons.

Hughes' NFL career has been plagued by injuries. He has started just seven games and has appeared in 24 total. In 2018, during his rookie season, Hughes tore his ACL and at the end of the 2019 season, he cracked his vertebrae. The 2020 season was supposed to be his comeback year but suffered a neck injury in October, ending his season.

The Vikings were obviously ready to move on from Mike Hughes after signing veteran Patrick Peterson this offseason. Minnesota also drafted three cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL draft: Jeff Gladney in the first-round, Cameron Dantzler in the third-round, and Harrison Hand in the fifth-round.

With so many options, the writing was on the wall for Hughes. The Chiefs will utilize the cornerback on defense as well as special teams. He was a kick and punt returner in Central Florida as well as during his rookie season in Minnesota.

In 2019 he was the primary punt returner, averaging 7.4 yards per punt return. At Central Florida, he returned three for touchdowns.

Mike Hughes' rookie contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. The Chiefs could sign him to an extension if they are happy with what they see. Due to his injury history, it is unlikely that Hughes will receive a big offer next offseason. But if he performs well this season, he could extend his stay in Kansas City and compete for a ring.