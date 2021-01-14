Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

The Kansas City Chiefs have had very few real tests so far in the 2020 NFL Season, losing only one time while playing all of their starters all season. The Cleveland Browns will come into Arrowhead Stadium hoping that their momentum will carry over into an upset win over the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Cleveland had one of the best moments in the city’s recent sports history last weekend, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to capture the Browns’ first playoff win since 1994. The entire offense surprisingly had their way with Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense, and RB Kareem Hunt played a large role scoring two rushing touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs last played in Week 17 of the regular season, and did not start many of their key players in hopes of avoiding injury for their playoffs. They fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in their finale, but reserve RB Darwin Thompson had a solid game, scoring a touchdown through the air and on the ground. Thompson’s role could be more important on Sunday if starting RB Clyde Edwards Helaire is not at 100%.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs TV Schedule

What Time is The Browns at Chiefs on Sunday?

3:05 p.m EST on Sunday, January 17th.

What Channel Is The Browns at Chiefs game on Sunday?

Advertisement

CBS

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Coverage Map

NFL Divisional Weekend TV Schedule

How To Watch Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs - Live Stream

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, and weapons that every offense dreams of with WR Tyreek Hill dominating the sidelines and TE Travis Kelce commanding the middle of the field. It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs scoring fewer than 30 points in any game, let alone being completely shut down when they know their best is needed to defend the Lombardi Trophy.

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of star power of their own, and their best chance to win this game will be to funnel 40 plus touches to RB’s Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Both players figure to be effective on the ground, and that will start to tilt the time of possession statistic in Cleveland Browns' favor. Since the best way to defeat Mahomes’ unbelievable ability is to keep him on the sidelines, the Browns will try to shorten the game, but won’t be able to limit the plethora of speedy players the Chiefs use each and every game.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Browns 23