Frank Clark's Net Worth: Has Clark's off-the-field issues hurt his worth?

Frank Clark was pulled over for what he thought was a routine traffic violation, which was the case. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when law enforcement noticed an open duffle bag. Inside the duffle bag was an Uzi, and the routine traffic stop turned into a possession of an assault weapon.

On Friday, Frank Clark was charged with carrying an assault weapon and could now face up to three years in prison. Clark has made a name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs and is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL.

Before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, Frank Clark played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks were unwilling to pay Frank Clark the amount of money he wanted, which ultimately led to the 27-year old defensive end being traded to Kansas City.

Clark was a pivotal piece in the Chiefs defense that helped the team win the Super Bowl two years ago. Now the Chiefs are wondering if they'll even have Frank Clark for the 2021 season. If Frank Clark is sentenced to three years in prison, his NFL career could potentially be over.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Frank Clark has faced prison time in his football career. While playing at the University of Michigan, Clark was suspended from the team for a second-degree felony for a home invasion.

Frank Clark pleaded guilty to the charges and went missing for one week. The former Michigan defensive lineman faced a punishment of 15 years in prison and a $3,000 fine. Still, Clark was eligible for sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which could expunge his record if he met all his probation requirements. Frank Clark only received probation for his home invasion charge.

With that being said, here's a quick look at Frank Clark's net worth and how much money he's made during his NFL career.

What is Frank Clark's net worth?

According to has expressed, Frank Clark has a net worth of $74 million. Clark has played six seasons in the NFL and will be entering his third season with the Chiefs in 2021. Even though Clark has a rough past with law enforcement, he has consistently produced on the field.

How much has Frank Clark made during his NFL career?

Frank Clark has made the majority of his NFL earnings with the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and brought home $3.8 million. After the Seahawks traded Clark to Kansas City, he signed a massive extension.

The Chiefs signed Frank Clark to a five-year, $104 million contract, which keeps him in Kansas City until the 2024 off-season. His five-year extension came with $62.3 million in total guarantees.

As of right now, Frank Clark has made roughly $50 million between the Seahawks and Chiefs. Clark would have to play out the remainder of his contract to receive the complete $109.5 million. The future of Frank Clark and his contract all rests on how his sentencing goes for his recent charges.

