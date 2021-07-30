Madden 22 ratings: Top 3 cornerbacks snubbed from the top ten

EA Sports released the Madden 22 player ratings this week. You know what that means: controversy.

The legendary pro football video game franchise has become a measuring stick for NFL players and fans to gauge who's the best at their position. Madden 22 is released worldwide in August, but the top 10 cornerback ratings were made public this week. Like any top 10 list, there were some snubs.

While some stars, like the Rams' Jalen Ramsey and the Packers' Jaire Alexander are sure-fire top-five cornerbacks, some of the other selections raised some eyebrows.

Here’s a look at three NFL cornerbacks who had a strong case for making Madden 22's top 10 list.

Best cornerbacks ranked outside the top 10 in Madden 22

#1 - Marcus Peters

One name that stands out as a glaring omission on the top 10 cornerbacks list is Baltimore Ravens CB Marcus Peters.

The 28-year-old defensive playmaker has had the most interceptions since entering the league back in 2015. Peters also ranks fifth in pass breakups during his NFL career.

His Ravens teammate Marlon Humphreys is fifth on the Madden 22 list, so that probably hurts his chances of selection. He is also infamous for taking risks and giving up big plays because of his overenthusiasm.

Last season, Peters snatched another four interceptions and forced four fumbles.

#2 - William Jackson III

Washington Football Team’s new cornerback William Jackson III should tack onto the dominant defense the team had last year.

The former Bengals defender has been one of the best cover corners in the league over the past three seasons. Unfortunately for him, playing in Cincinnati hasn't brought the publicity that other defensive players have in more exciting cities.

Last season, according to PFF, he allowed just 52% pass completion. Jackson could make a case this season for a higher rating in next year's Madden game.

#3 - Steve Nelson

Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steve Nelson could have easily been ranked in the top 10 Madden list. The 28-year-old former Chiefs and Steelers corner has been one of the league’s leading corners during his five-year NFL career.

He ranks in PFF's top 10 for passer rating and completion rate allowed since 2019. Nelson has over 50 passes defended over his pro football career and 280 tackles.

