Predicting division winners for the NFC

The NFC has been dominating the AFC for quite some time now. The NFC usually possesses the bulk of championship contenders (read: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, L.A. Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks).

This year is no different. Last season, Tom Brady joined the NFC, adding yet another Hall of Fame talent to the mix of stellar quarterbacks already in the NFC.

With this tense competition in mind, here's a look at which teams will represent their divisions in the 2021 NFL season.

AFC North: Green Bay Packers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Major concerns emerged for the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason when quarterback Aaron Rodgers requested a trade as a result of the front office's inability to surround him with talent.

At the time, Green Bay seemed doomed for a seat at the bottom of the division.

He clearly has a problem with management. Fortunately, he loves his teammates and fans, and ultimately decided to suit up for Green Bay once again. With Aaron Rodgers back, the Packers are likely to coast to the top of their division.

In 2020, the 37-year-old quarterback won the league's MVP award following the front office's decision to draft his successor. He threw for 48 touchdowns with only five interceptions and 4,299 yards passing. With arguably the best receiver in the league, Davante Adams, and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, Green Bay will run it back and dominate this division like they have for the majority of this decade.

Any team with Aaron Rodgers at the helm will always be deadly.

The Bears are talented, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but their quarterback position remains a mystery. Detroit landed Jared Goff, but their roster just isn't adequate enough to compete. Lastly, the Vikings appear to be the quintessential picture of mediocrity, as you never know what to expect from Kirk Cousins.

Aaron Rodgers and company will hold on to the NFC North for another season.

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Dak is back.

The Cowboys were severely lacking in quarterback talent due to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury to his right ankle. Prior to his injury, Dallas possessed one of the best offenses in the league.

Their offense featured Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliot, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Even with Dak missing the majority of the season, the Cowboys fell a game short of the postseason, as the Washington Football Team were named division champs with a 7-9 record.

This division is not good; plain and simple. Over the past two seasons, the NFC East has been the worst division in NFL history. With a healthy Dak, taking back this division should be within reach.

Another reason for Dallas' disappointing 6-10 record could be the fact that Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore underutilized Ezekiel Elliot. He has the lowest number of rushing attempts a season ago since his second year, in which he played in just 10 games (244 attempts).

With Prescott back, and Zeke's talent maximized, the Cowboys will beat out their rivals, the Washington Football team and their daunting defense, with their high-powered, electrifying offense.

NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their sixth-ranked defense returned all 22 starters in hopes of a repeat as Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay wrapped up their 2020 season in dominating fashion, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady has a lethal offensive arsenal at his disposal. Weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones, Antonio Brown and O.J. Howard round out this star-studded offense. On the other side of the ball, the Bucs defense was as good as any.

Led by young stars Devin White and Antoine Winfield, this defense obliterated offensive lines and forced a litany of turnovers.

With Drew Brees' retirement, it remains to be seen if any other team in the NFC South can rival Tampa Bay. Carolina is in the midst of a rebuild, and Atlanta just lost their star wideout Julio Jones and possesses an aging QB out of his prime, playing alongside a defense with a myriad of issues.

The Buccaneers are favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, meaning they'll likely dominate their division.

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

The NFC West appears to be the most competitive division in the NFL. Contenders such as the Rams, the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks, healthy 49ers, and up-and-coming Cardinals all pose all legitimate threats to win this division.

This selection was a tough one. However, I chose to select the team with the most complete roster that just improved the most important position in football: quarterback.

The L.A. Rams' front office reeled in overlooked Pro Bowl veteran Matthew Stafford in a deal that sent Jared Goff to Detroit. Remaining in the NFC, Stafford, 33, is still in his prime and is a sensational QB to add to this Super Bowl-worthy roster.

Playing with the Lions, the veteran signal caller often had to overcompensate for a dreadful roster. Throughout his career in Detroit, he totaled 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns in an 11-year span.

The Rams had the number one overall defense a season ago. Aaron Donald -- the best defensive player in football -- and Jalen Ramsey -- the best cornerback in football -- led the charge and will look to do the same in 2021.

The NFC West will be an all-out brawl for the entirety of the season. Any team can win this division, but when the season concludes I believe the Rams will come out on top.

