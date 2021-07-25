Can Matthew Stafford turn LA Rams into Super Bowl contender?

The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to move on from QB Jared Goff and traded him to the Detroit Lions in exchange for veteran QB Matthew Stafford. Matthew Stafford has more than double the experience that Goff has had, but has had zero success in the post-season in the past 12 seasons. Stafford will have one of the best-supporting casts in his career with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee and Sean McVay. The LA Rams had ten wins last year and lost in the Divisional round to Aaron Rodgers. Most starters are returning, but could Matthew Stafford be the deciding factor in making them a legitimate Super Bowl contender once more?

Can Matthew Stafford make LA Rams Super Bowl contenders?

"[Matthew Stafford] is matched up with the perfect guy in Sean McVay... They're all in, in LA. It's Super Bowl or bust for Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams right now."@LRiddickESPN says there are nothing but high expectations for the Rams in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Fy4Y6gLH41 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 19, 2021

From a win-loss perspective, Matthew Stafford might be a lesser QB than Jared Goff for the Rams. The Lions went 5-11 in 2020 while Jared Goff went 9-6 and the Rams got to the NFC Divisional round. Detroit's passing game was 10th in the NFL, while the Rams were 13th, with less than 100 yards between them.

Both QBs were almost identical in 2020 with their personal stats:

Matthew Stafford - 5-11 record, 16 games, 4,084 yards, 64.2% completion rate, 528 attempts, 26 TDs, 10 INTs, 255.3 yards/game

Jared Goff - 9-6 record, 15 games, 3,952 yards, 67% completion rate, 552 attempts, 20 TDs, 13 INTs, 263.5 yards/game

Matthew Stafford scored more TDs and was a bit more conservative with the ball. In the long run, Jared Goff has regressed each season while Matthew Stafford remains consistent, minus winning games.

The Deroit Lions lost playmakers in Marvin Jones Jr (978 yards, 9 TDs, 12.9 yards/catch in 2020) and Kenny Golladay (1,190 yards, 11 TDs, 18.3 yards/catch in 2019). They still have TE TJ Hockenson (723 yards, 6 TDs, 10.8 yards/catch) and RB D'Andre Swift (521 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 4.6 yards/carry), but that would just lead to more mediocracy from Matthew Stafford. The LA Rams lost TE Gerald Everett (417 yards, 1 TD, 10.2 yards/carry) and RB Cam Akers won't play after a torn Achilles (625 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 4/3 yards/carry). Stafford will still have players like Cooper Kupp (974 yards, 3 TDs, 10.6 yards/catch), Robert Woods (936 yards, 6 TDs, 10.4 yards/catch), TE Tyler Higbee (521 yards, 5 TDs, 11.8 yards/catch), and RB Darrell Henderson Jr (624 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 4.5 yards/carry) at his disposal.

Matthew Stafford has remained a consistent 4,000-yard passer through eight of his 12 seasons. He's had fewer INTs over the years, but also had a rather average offense around him for years. Stafford hasn't had Calvin "Megatron" Johnson on the team since 2015 and instead had a duo of Marvin Jones and Golden Tate for several years. He went through five different head coaches throughout his career with the Lions, including three alone in 2020. LA Rams HC Sean McVay is one of the most creative playcallers and has made a rather successful offense. There's a deep WR group in 2021 with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell, and Van Jefferson. Cam Akers was supposed to be the starter but a duo of Darrell Henderson and Jake Funk can still do damage behind a solid OL. The defense has superstars like Aaron Donald, Taylor Rapp, and Jalen Ramsey.

Jimmie Ward isn't afraid of the Rams' offense with Matthew Stafford at the helm, and calls out the QB's playoff recordhttps://t.co/c9GPYHevv2 pic.twitter.com/wU5ZhtVEE8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 17, 2021

Realistically, Matthew Stafford could have a ten-win season for the first time since 2014, but a playoff berth will be hard to come by with Seattle and Arizona in the division. He could help the Rams sneak in as a wildcard team, but that's not guaranteed. Fans will likely bash Matthew Stafford if the team misses the playoffs, but ten wins is nothing to boo. If Matthew Stafford has 4,000+ yards, 30+ TDs, and less than 12 INTs, it would have been a good move for the Rams to make.

Time will be the main factor in whether or not Matthew Stafford leads this team to a deep playoff run. It's his first year in the new system and will get Cam Akers back in 2022 along with better chemistry with the offense. Both Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods will still be under contract next season and the defense will remain intact. A good 2021 season could mean a great 2022 season. Matthew Stafford could get his 1st playoff win and had a shot at the NFC title game. The real test for him will be Tom Brady and Russell Wilson and getting past one of them means Stafford is on a warpath through the NFC. On the plus side, Matthew Stafford has been clutch throughout his career, including 31 fourth quarter comebacks and 38 game-winning drives.

The quarterback w/the most 4th quarter comebacks in a single season is Matthew Stafford w/8 in 2016



The Lions made the playoffs that season and haven’t made them since



Stafford’s late game ability is another element added to the @RamsNFL’s already dynamic offense — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) July 24, 2021

