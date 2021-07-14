Russell Wilson 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, Dynasty outlook and more

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson has carried the franchise on his back over the past couple of NFL seasons. The Super Bowl XLIII winner is one of the most exciting players to watch on the gridiron.

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, fantasy football players should have the quarterback near the top of their draft boards.

The Seahawks have one of the league’s most thrilling wide receiver groups featuring D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, so Wilson looks primed for another Pro Bowl-caliber season.

Here's a look at Russell Wilson’s fantasy football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Russell Wilson be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

#PFF50



No. 2️⃣2️⃣ Russell Wilson



Wilson: 93.3 PFF Grade since 2019 (2nd among QBs) pic.twitter.com/NxEOINHuWl — PFF (@PFF) June 23, 2021

Fantasy Football Calculator has Russell Wilson as the 69th player in their 2021 fantasy football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Wilson is the seventh-ranked quarterback for PPR and Dynasty Leagues.

The Seahawks general has an average draft position of 64th overall and is considered the sixth-best QB in the draft.

(Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Seattle Seahawks' offense impact Russell Wilson's Fantasy Football performances in 2021?

The Seattle Seahawks' offense is one of the scariest in the NFL. Russell Wilson has multiple weapons to pass to and should have another successful year.

Speedy wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are a nightmare for opposing defenses to cover. Metcalf is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL and has the ability to run rampant. Add Lockett's great hands, combined with stellar route running, and the Seahawks look set to rack up the yards on offense.

Fantasy Football players should definitely look at drafting the Seattle quarterback this season.

Why does Russell Wilson rank so high in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues?

Russell Wilson ranks near the top of Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues because he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. At just 32, the veteran still has many productive seasons ahead of him.

In Dynasty Leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Wilson ranked in their top 10 Dynasty League quarterbacks.

Stafford over Tom Brady is an absolutely wild take after last season.

pic.twitter.com/q58auToUTh — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 24, 2021

Russell Wilson's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football season

Russell Wilson's strengths: The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback has all the skills a premier play-caller needs in the NFL. He has the ability to make any throw down the field and has wide receivers to make nearly any catch. Wilson's finest skill is his ability to scramble away from defenders and still make big plays under pressure.

Russell Wilson's weaknesses: The Seattle Seahawks offensive line has been a major issue over the past few NFL seasons. They have been unable to protect Wilson, which has seen him sacked a number of times. Wilson also has a tendency to hold on to the ball for too long on some plays instead of simply throwing the ball away.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha