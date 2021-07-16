Los Angeles Rams Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season that ended with them shipping Jared Goff off to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. The Rams are entering 2021 hoping that Stafford and McVay will click instantly, leading to a breakout season. If they get their wish, the Rams will be one of the top teams in the NFC.

However, to get there, the team will need to start small with training camp, which begins on July 28, 2021. The Rams will go through the paces at the University of California, Irvine.

Los Angeles Rams news roundup leading to training camp

The biggest news of the offseason was the swap of Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, but the Rams made a couple of other moves as well. They signed DeSean Jackson and brought back Darious Williams. Barring these, the Rams had a quiet offseason.

Sitting around today I wondered which QBs had highest % of 3rd-down pass attempts end up as first downs?



In 2020:

Josh Allen 50.9% (57-112)

Patrick Mahomes 50.8% (65-128)

Jared Goff 49% (72-147)

Aaron Rodgers 48.9% (66-135)



The leader in 2019 was Jimmy Garoppolo 50% (65-130). — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 13, 2021

According to CBS Sports, running back Darrell Henderson is the only player with an undisclosed injury that may affect his availability going into training camp.

What to watch out for in training camp

The biggest question will be whether Matthew Stafford can jive in a new system and a new roster. Sean McVay has waxed lyrical about Stafford since the move, so the odds are in his favor. This will be Stafford's first long look in a Rams uniform.

The next interesting question is how Tutu Atwell and DeSean Jackson will work together. Both players are small, speed options. However, with DeSean Jackson being 34 years old, it will be interesting to see whether Tutu Atwell can take Jackson's spot on the depth chart after a few weeks. How well will Jackson work with Tutu Atwell?

On the national stage, Cam Akers flew under the radar in his rookie season. He earned 625 yards and two touchdowns. Will he break out in 2021? With Darrell Henderson dealing with an injury, this could be Akers' best chance to show he can be a bell cow running back.

Henderson and Akers shared the workload in 2020. For Akers to prove he can be the featured running back, he needs to set the stage alight from day one.

Micah Kiser has had trouble staying healthy. He missed all of 2019 and returned for a rough season in 2020. In 2020, PFF gave him a grade of 40.0. In response, the Rams drafted linebacker Ernest Jones in the third round.

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Based on Kiser's history, it would be far from surprising if he loses his job in training camp. Jones may receive the benefit of the doubt as the Rams are looking for a reason to move on from him.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha