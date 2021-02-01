How many years has Matthew Stafford been in the NFL?

Matthew Stafford would be selected as the number one overall draft pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford put together a remarkable junior season at the University of Georgia. During his junior year, Stafford would complete 61.4% of his passes for 3,459 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

When the Detroit Lions selected Matthew Stafford number one overall it would come after the Lions finished the 2008 NFL Season (0-16). Stafford would have a rough start to his NFL career in Detroit. Matthew Stafford would only start a total of 13 NFL games in his first two seasons.

During his second season in Detroit, Matthew Stafford would have a season ending shoulder surgery which would cost him 13 games. Stafford was having a bounce back year from his rookie season. The Lions quarterback would start the season with six touchdowns and one interception in his first three games.

Stafford came into the 2011 NFL Season with a full bill of health and it showed. Stafford would throw for over 5,000 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions which was huge considering he was coming off a shoulder injury. In that same season, the Lions would make their first playoff appearance since the 1998-1999 NFL Season.

Matthew Stafford would play eight full seasons for the Detroit Lions after undergoing his shoulder surgery. In 2019 the veteran quarterback would suffer a back injury that would shut him down for the season after Week 9. Through nine weeks Stafford had 2,499 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford gave the Detroit Lions 12 great NFL Seasons. Key word to that statement is "gave". On January 30th, 2021 the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a multitude of draft picks.

It will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford's career ends up with the Los Angeles Rams going forward.

Matthew Stafford's Career Stats with the Detroit Lions

Throughout the 12 years that Matthew Stafford played in Detroit, he would always bring 100% to every start. Stafford would have 12 great years for the Lions. Lets take a look at his career stats for the Detroit Lions over the past 12 years.

Matthew Stafford's NFL Career Stats for the Lions:

-- Completions: 3,898

-- Attempts: 6,224

-- Passing Yards: 45,109 yards

-- Touchdowns: 282

-- Interceptions: 144

In addition to the great stats Matthew Stafford put up, he would bring home seven NFL Awards during his 12 years with Detroit. Stafford would be named to the NFL Top 100 five times. He would win the 2011 NFL AP Come Back Player of the Year Award as well. The Detroit Lions will miss the 12 year veteran at quarterback in the 2021 NFL Season.