NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Green Bay Packers pursue Cooper Kupp?

The Green Bay Packers should pursue Cooper Kupp if he becomes available this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams have already pulled off a huge trade this offseason, as the team acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The Rams might not be done dealing players in an attempt to improve their roster.

Los Angeles has entered the win-now mode, and this transtion could lead to a new-look Rams offense in 2021. The Rams could opt to make a big push for wide receivers in free agency. In that case, the team will need to dump some more cap space. As a result, the Rams might trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason.

If the Los Angeles Rams want to move Kupp, they will need to do it before June 1, 2021. Trading Cooper Kupp before that date will give the team a cap savings of $10 million. His best season with the Rams was the 2019 NFL season, as he recorded over 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams interest many teams in trading for Cooper Kupp if he's available. Kupp is 27 years old, and he is under contract until the 2024 NFL offseason. Of his various potental destinations, the Green Bay Packers are a perfect fit for Cooper Kupp.

NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Green Bay Packers will push for Cooper Kupp if he becomes available

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been looking for another reliable target in Green Bay. Cooper Kupp would give Rodgers the solid number two wide receiver that he has been begging for. If the Packers acquire Kupp, he would be in a position where he could succeed and take the next step in his career.

When looking at the Green Bay Packers wide receiver group, one name stands out. Davante Adams recorded 115 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns this past season. The only other player that was remotely close to his production in the end zone was tight end Robert Tonyan.

The Green Bay Packers have needed a true number two wide receiver for a long time. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a good player, but he is more of a number three option for Rodgers. Kupp could step in and take over the number two slot, and his production will be a huge boost.

Cooper Kupp is shift team certified pic.twitter.com/bO9RDMguRm — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 22, 2021

During the 2020 NFL season, Cooper Kupp hauled in 92 receptions for 974 receiving yards. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdez Scantling combined failed to break 70 receptions last season. Together, the two Green Bay wide receivers only recorded 167 more receiving yards than Kupp.

The production that Cooper Kupp can bring to the Green Bay Packers is desperately needed. If the Los Angeles Rams make Cooper Kupp available through a trade, Green Bay may be the first team who tries to swing a deal.