NFL most valuable teams 2021: All four NFC East teams rank top ten, three in top five

Who says the NFL is going away anytime soon? Just one chunk of the NFL is worth more than most businesses in the United States, as a look at NFL team values will reveal.

According to Forbes, despite a slow decade in terms of the quality of the teams, all four teams of the NFC East are in the top ten. Here's a look at the top-valued NFL teams and everyone else, according to the latest report by Forbes.

Top five most expensive NFL teams

#1 - Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion)

If you were going to have a guess at who the most expensive team in the league is, the Dallas Cowboys would be the top guess for many and with good reason. Despite failing to win a Super Bowl since the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys, "America's team," are the best in the league in terms of valuation, and have been for some time.

#2 - New England Patriots ($5 billion)

Having Tom Brady for 20 years would help any team's valuation. The Patriots are the second-most valuable team in the NFL. Tom Brady brought on so many fans during his 20-year stretch of dominance that his team became one of the faces of the NFL. Even non-football watchers know about the ups and downs of the Patriots. This translates to a highly valuable franchise.

#3 - New York Giants ($4.85 billion)

Despite the Giants' struggles in the last decade, the team remains one of the top-three most valuable teams in the NFL. Sometimes, it helps to be located in the Big Apple.

New York is the most populated city in the country. The Giants are essentially the local football team for almost eight million people, according to World Population Review. This is likely the biggest reason for the Giants being so valuable.

#4 - Los Angeles Rams ($4.8 billion)

The Rams have had a glow up over the last decade, as the kids say. They entered the decade as the St. Louis Rams, a favorite to win less than six games per season. They've moved to Los Angeles since, built a new stadium, had a logo redesign, and are now one of the top teams in the NFL.

#5 - Washington Football Team ($4.2 billion)

This may surprise a lot of NFL fans. A team mired in controversy while dealing with constant losing seasons is still the fifth-highest-valued NFL team. If the Rams have transitioned to their new era smoothly, the Washington Football Team have hit every road block and problem imaginable.

This will be the second year in a row that the Washington Football Team have not had a proper name, after caving to public pressure to remove the name "Washington Redskins" and the associated logo. Additionally, a scathing report on the conditions of the workplaces of the staff of the Washington Football Team has shone a national spotlight on the franchise.

Top-tier-value teams

#6 - San Francisco 49ers ($4.175 billion)

#7 - Chicago Bears ($4.075 billion)

#8 - New York Jets ($4.05 billion)

#9 - Philadelphia Eagles ($3.8 billion)

#10 - Denver Broncos ($3.75 billion)

#11 - Houston Texans ($3.7 billion)

Mid-tier-value teams

#12 - Seattle Seahawks ($3.5 billion)

#13 - Green Bay Packers ($3.475 billion)

#14 - Pittsburgh Steelers ($3.43 billion)

#15 - Miami Dolphins ($3.42 billion)

#16 - Las Vegas Raiders ($3.415 billion)

#17 - Baltimore Ravens ($3.4 billion)

#18 - Minnesota Vikings ($3.35 billion)

#19 - Indianapolis Colts ($3.25 billion)

#20 - Atlanta Falcons ($3.2 billion)

Low-tier-value teams

#21 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($2.94 billion)

#22 - Kansas City Chiefs ($2.93 billion)

#23 - Los Angeles Chargers ($2.92 billion)

#24 - Carolina Panthers ($2.91 billion)

#25 - New Orleans Saints ($2.825 billion)

Shopping in the bargain bin

#26 - Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.8 billion)

#28 - Tennessee Titans ($2.625 billion)

#29 - Cleveland Browns ($2.6 billion)

#30 - Detroit Lions ($2.4 billion)

#31 - Cincinnati Bengals ($2.275 billion)

#32 - Buffalo Bills ($2.27 billion)

